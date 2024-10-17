Bethany Joy Lenz Finally Spoke On THOSE Hilarie Burton Feud Rumors
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
"I love Hilarie,” she says. “I have always and will always and I don’t have any problem with her...There have been some bizarre misunderstandings that I really hope we can figure out one day, but I love that girl."
The "bizarre misunderstandings" in question could be related to political views and artistic differences. On February 29, the same day Lenz announced Dinner for Vampires, Hilarie Burton posted a graphic claiming "Imitation isn't the highest form of flattery," which some fans considered a reference to the similarities between their two book covers. Deuxmoi also claims the Tree Hill alums clash over LGBTQ+ views.
Rumors of a feud intensified when Burton announced she was stepping back from the One Tree Hill rewatch podcast Drama Queens (which she co-hosted with Lenz and Sophia Bush). “We have reached the end of my behind-the-scenes experience on the show, and so I really started to question what I brought to this, but also how we keep that storytelling alive and important,” Burton said on the July 8 episode.
This decision to leave the show, and be replaced by Robert Buckley, confused fans even further. "We already had to experience the heartbreak of Hilarie leaving/getting kicked off the show as a regular. And now the podcast?" one Instagram comment reads. "Hilarie adds WAY too much entertainment to the show, we need her."
"Hilarie was very much looking forward to watching season 7 through 9 way back at the start of the podcast," another adds. "Disappointing 😞"
While Bethany Joy Lenz' appearance on Call Her Daddy provides OTH fans with plenty of behind-the-scenes details (like the how the "most iconic" Nathan & Haley moment was that kiss in the rain), she also talks about being part of the Big House Family Cult — and how she basically "disappeared for 10 years."
While there was "nothing to be suspicious about" at first, her experience in the group morphed into something that left her isolated and dealing with the effects of PTSD.
"The stakes were so high," she tells People. "They were my only friends. I was married into this group. I had built my entire life around it. If I admitted that I was wrong...everything else would come crumbling down."
Despite the fact the group convinced her she couldn't trust her One Tree Hill costars, Bethany Joy Lenz has had plenty of opportunities to bond with them since the show wrapped in 2012. In addition to Drama Queens, the One Tree Hill cast recently reunited for OTH Day in Wilmington, North Carolina, where they shot the show.
"Dangit, I love spending time with my Tree Hill family!" Lenz said in an Instagram post. "THANK YOU to everyone who came out! It never gets old visiting Tree Hill and seeing the love you guys continue showing all of us."
And while news of a sequel series was leaked in September, both Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz say it's "too early" to confirm who will be returning. Stay tuned for the latest news!
