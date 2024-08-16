'One Tree Hill' Turns 21 This Fall — Here's How To Celebrate With The Cast (Yes, Really)
I don't think I've stopped singing Gavin DeGraw's "I Don't Want to Be" since I first watched One Tree Hill as a freshman in college. Every time I hear it on the radio, I get chills! I still haven't found a teen drama that captures and celebrates small moments the way One Tree Hill does. In classic CW fashion, the majority of the plot lines are as outlandish as they come, but the series really captures the beauty and strength of deep-rooted friendships.
To this day, my favorite scene of the show (which is also my favorite scene in any show, TBH), comes at the end of season 7. After 22 episodes of heartbreak, depression, and devastation, the group celebrates Julian's movie premiere in Utah. The play in the snow, go sledding, and just mess around — and the montage makes me cry every single time. Watch for yourself — it's just too good!!
It's such a small moment in the landscape of the series, which ran for 9 seasons from 2003-2012, but it really captures how the heartbeat of One Tree Hill is its relationships. The show features the kind of friendships you drop everything for at a moment's notice, the friends who know you to your core and don't shy away from all your sharp edges.
But the best news is that, just like Nathan, Haley, Brooke, and the rest of the gang are best friends in the show, the One Tree Hill cast is still close today! The show turns 21 this September, and the cast is reuniting for a One Tree Hill Anniversary Celebration (and a Tree Hill Ravens basketball game, of course). Here's how you can celebrate with Sophia Bush, Austin Nichols, Jana Kramer, and the rest of the cast!
When is the One Tree Hill Anniversary Celebration?
This year's celebration takes place from September 19-23, 2024 in Tree Hill, North Carolina (er, Wilmington!).
How can I get tickets to the One Tree Hill celebration?
Tickets for all four days of the celebration are available at othmerch.com. The weekend includes a 21TreeHill Scavenger Hunt on Thursday, September 19 (tickets are $10), a Pep Rally with Friday Photo & Autograph Celebration on Friday September 20 (tickets start at $50), a State Championship Basketball Game and Photo Op & Autograph Celebration on Saturday September 21 (tickets start at $75), and 21 Tree Hill Photo Op & Autograph Birthday Celebration on Sunday September 22 (tickets start at $125).
Is the One Tree Hill cast going to be there?
We'll see Sophia Bush, Bevin Prince, Danneel Ackles, Daphne Zuniga, Jana Kramer, Austin Nichols, and more of the One Tree Hill cast!
Sophia (who played the ICONIC Brooke Davis) confirmed she'd be at the celebration with an Instagram video. "Friends! I’ll be back in Wilmington with my pals @danneelackles512 @bevinaprince @daphnezuniga @kramergirl @austinnichols and more on September 22nd," she says in the caption. "Come hang for photos and more friendship bracelets (don’t say I never gave you anything IYKYK 😉)."
Will there be a One Tree Hill reunion?
In addition to the One Tree Hill Anniversary Celebration, the One Tree Hill cast is hoping for another reunion! And Chad Michael Murray has the perfect idea.
"They could do, like, a Tree Hill Generations and deal with all the trials and tribulations the youth are going through today," he suggests on The Today Show. "Social media and discrimination and everything else that's out there in the world that we could bring to light so these kids could learn to say, 'Hey! I identify with this and that.' That's what was great about the show was everyone had someone to identify with."
"If there wasn’t some sort of like spinoff or something, I would be so surprised," Barbara Alyn Woods says in an Entertainment Tonight interview. "Because we’re all on board, we’re all friends, it would be the most fun show anybody has ever been on."
What day is One Tree Hill Day?
One Tree Hill Day is September 23 every year. This makes since considering the show originally premiered on September 23, 2003.
