The Best Teen Dramas To Watch If You Love 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

There is one rule I live by: when life gets boring, there's nothing like seeing other people's (fictional) drama. Why worry about the ins and outs of my chores when I can watch a bunch of overdramatic teens go about their own lives, with expertly designed outfits and an amazing soundtrack to boot? Not to mention the fact that there are vampires to fall in love with, small towns to pretend I live in, and a pair of brothers to fight over my — er, the lead's — heart (seriously though, why is it always two brothers?).



This list has just about everything: there's magic, there are treasure hunts, and there's drama just for the sake of drama because that's what it felt like to turn 17 realize that your entire life is stretched out in front of you. For nights when you want to have an existential crisis one moment and ask "How the heck did someone come up with this?" the next, here are the best teen drama shows you can rewatch right now.

Keep reading for the best teen dramas to watch this weekend.

The Best Teen Drama Shows In Iconic Locations The CW/IMDb Gossip Girl Nothing, and I mean nothing, will get you in the mood for a trip to New York City like the OG Gossip Girl. Sure, we can't all spend thousands of dollars at Bergdorf's on the regular, or wake up to see the sunrise from our penthouse apartments, but there's a certain je ne sais quoi to seeing a bunch of private schoolers smiling while they absolutely tear each other to shreds.

Fox/IMDb Beverly Hills, 90210 Like so many teen dramas (and IRL teen experiences), the kids on Beverly Hills, 90210 spend a lot of time dealing with relationship troubles, exploring what they actually want, and figuring out what life holds for them. I would, however, like some financial compensation for the Brenda-Dylan-Kelly breakup because it is DEVASTATING.

Netflix Outer Banks Okay I'll be honest. I'm from the Outer Banks and I am a MENACE every time a new season drops. I am just a sucker for the friends-to-lovers plotlines, Goonies-style adventure, and all of the UNC vs. Duke Easter eggs. The first season also has major Y2K vibes and really just reminds me of home every time I watch it. Have I based my entire summer wardrobe off Sarah Cameron's OBX fashion? Yes. Have I found $40 million in gold? Not yet.

Warner Bros. Television./IMDb The O.C. While I rue the day this show took Adam Brody (and Dave Ragowski) away from Gilmore Girls, I can't be too mad because The O.C. is gold. It has that nostalgic thrill that the first day of summer vacation gave me as a kid, just with a lot more entertainment. The Summer x Seth pairing is one of my favorite tropes ever (you just can't go wrong with popular girl x nerdy guy!), and just like everything else it does, the show knocks it out of the park.

New Teen TV Series Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty The Summer I Turned Pretty is wrapping up its final season as we speak and it's a great addition to the genre. As Emily Longeretta from Variety mentioned, it's one of the few teen drama shows on TV right now that focuses on the characters' relationships and basically nothing else. Characters navigate family issues and real-world trauma, but there aren't any larger-than-life crazy plot lines that distract from the most important detail: choosing between Jeremiah and Conrad. Kidding! Every character on this show is infuriating and messy and lovable all at the same time — just like us!

Netflix My Life With The Walter Boys My Life With The Walter Boys is kind of like The Summer I Turned Pretty for horse girls. Jackie ends up moving to the small town of Silver Falls after the death of her parents, but instead of grieving and recovering in peace she finds herself torn between two very handsome brothers. (Again with the brothers!)

HBO Euphoria In my opinion, the way that this HBO Max series contrasts the ultra serious problems among teens with overdramatic makeup is pure art. (Shameless plug for our Euphoria makeup tutorial). Not only did Zendaya snag the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (twice!) but it's also continually made headlines for the ways it shows the horrors of addictions. Even though the aesthetic of the show is glamorous, nothing about the characters' struggles are — and that adds a whole other layer.

Teen Romance TV Shows For Sports Lovers Warner Bros. Television./IMDb One Tree Hill One Tree Hill will forever and always be my favorite teen drama. It might start off all about sports but it quickly becomes much more than that (even though basketball is still a very important part). Aside from absolutely unhinged plot lines about psycho nannies and stalkers-pretending-to-be-someone's-brother, I was taken aback by how realistic the characters felt the first time I watched. As fun as the drama can be, the best part of the show is that there are also plenty of moments where the characters just get to exist. My favorite scene of the entire series is at the end of season seven, where there's a sledding montage and everyone just spends time together after a season of hardship. No matter which season is your favorite, this series really emphasizes the beauty of life.

NBC Friday Night Lights Let me be the proof that you don't have to love football to get into Friday Night Lights. I needed precisely one season to fall in love with Matt Saracen and for Minka Kelly's Lyla Garrity to become one of my favorite TV females ever. Were plot lines like experimental surgeries in Mexico and random murders somewhat ridiculous? Yes. Did I watch every single second? Absolutely.

Iconic Teen Drama Shows Columbia TriStar Television/The CW/IMDb Dawson's Creek Dawson's Creek is another coming-of-age story that resonates so deeply with so many people, and thanks to the way it handles topics like mental health and addiction, it laid the groundwork for so many of our favorite Y2K teen drama shows. Plus, it gave us Joey and Pacey and for that, I will always be grateful. You HAVE to check out Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson's new romance!

Alliance Atlantis/IMDb Degrassi Before there was Euphoria, we had Degrassi and this show does not pull its punches. Sex, drugs, parental issues, disordered eating — Degrassi covers it all. You've also got your pick: The Kids of Degrassi Street, Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Degrassi: Next Class.

E4/IMDb Skins Effy Stonem remains one of the most iconic TV characters in any teen drama. Skins really emphasizes the absurdity of our teenage years, but that craziness is underscored by the tragedies the characters go through — it really pulls at your heart strings!

The Best Teen + Family Dramas ABC/20th Century Fox Home Entertainment./IMDb The Wonder Years If you're looking to balance your drama with some humor, then this is a great series to opt for. Kevin's relationship with Winnie a huge part of The Wonder Years and their experiences together — from trying to make time for each other to the terrifying moment when you realize you have romantic feelings for your friend — are so relatable that you can't help but love them.

The WB/The CW/IMDb Gilmore Girls Gilmore Girls falls under one of my favorite categories: shows where nothing happens, but in a relaxing instead of boring way. Stars Hollow (which is really Washington, Connecticut) the perfect dose of autumn no matter when you watch it (something I'm looking for at all times) and even though Rory Gilmore is a little insufferable TBH, Lorelai and Rory's relationship always brings me back. Plus the discussion around Rory's boyfriends is always fun. (And Rory's outfits, obvi).



ABC Family/Freeform/IMDb The Secret Life Of The American Teenager Amy's (Shailene Woodley) whole life turns upside down when she learns she's pregnant. While moments on the show don't always feel grounded (The "I am such a whore." "Well, you're my whore." scene will forever live in infamy), it did showcase the how teen pregnancy affects friends and family members — and made way for lots of real-world conversations.

Warner Bros. Television/IMDb Everwood Every time I remember this teen drama stars Chris Pratt, the "Ariana what are you doing here?" audio automatically plays in my mind. Everwood starts off with a bang when Delia and Ephram's dad moves them from New York City to a small mountain town after the death of their mother. It's as much about family relationships as it is about romantic ones and I love it for that.

Fox/IMDb Party of Five When the Salinger children lose their parents, oldest child Charlie is left with custody of both his four siblings and their parents' restaurant. Not only does this series feature Jennifer Love Hewiit and Scream's Neve Campbell, but it also gave us Hallmark Channel and Mean Girls icon Lacey Chabert.

High School TV Shows MTV/IMDb Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County This takes "teen drama" to a whole new level considering it's a reality show! Not only did it offer a glimpse into the lives of California kids but it also introduced us to Lauren Conrad and thank goodness for that.

NBC/IMDb Freaks and Geeks Freaks and Geeks really shows how cool freaks and geeks can be, especially considering how stacked the cast is. It also really balances the humor of how much high school can suck with some pretty important messages about identity and friendship. Our favorite quote remains "Just cause a girl speaks her mind doesn't mean she's a psycho." Say it louder for the people in the back!

NBC/IMDb Saved by the Bell While this series has plenty of laughs, it also features a surprising amount of real-world teen drama, too. Saved by the Bell touches on everything from addiction to divorce to bullies, but every episode comes to a close in a very satisfying (if somewhat silly) way.

CBC/Fox/IMDb Edgemont Edgemont is all about high school — the good and the bad. There's plenty of good and bad to go around when the teens are dealing with bullies, unplanned pregnancies, new independence, and a staple in young adulthood: junk food.

Supernatural Teen Drama Shows CW/IMDb The Vampire Diaries If I'm completely honest, I waited a long time to start this show because it looked dumb to me. But let me tell you, for a show about vampires and werewolves, TVD has no right being as good as it is (and it's not just because I dressed like Elena Gilbert throughout all of high school). You can tell how much everyone cares about each other, and there are such rich relationships between siblings, female friends, and family. Plus did I mention there are vampires and werewolves?

Netflix Stranger Things The formative years of middle and high school are hard enough when you think about bullies, relationship drama, and family tension. Add on an alternate dimension, a little girl with super powers, and a faceless monster? Forget about it.

20th Century Fox Television/IMDb Buffy The Vampire Slayer If you've binged The Vampire Diaries and still don't have your fill of all things supernatural then you have to watch this classic teen drama. Beneath the fight against demons and other monsters (and a very charming cameo from Pedro Pascal), Buffy dealt with everything from domestic violence to how stressful paying your bills can be.

Netflix The Society Fair warning: despite how amazing this series is, it was cancelled by Netflix after one season. Meaning that the teens' sleuthing, fractured relationships, and secrets — not to mention the question of how they end up in another dimension in the first place — are left on a serious cliffhanger. Do I still recommend it? 1000 percent.

CW/IMDb Nancy Drew Speaking of sleuthing, the CW's Nancy Drew is one series that will have you looking for clues in literally every episode. Not only is the show compelling, romantic, thrilling, and heart-wrenching, but the casting is also pure gold. You will never be able to convince me Ace isn't actually one of the Hardy Boys.

The CW/IMDb Riverdale Ah yes, the most unhinged of all unhinged teen drama shows. What started out as a somewhat down-to-earth (if exaggerated) comic adaptation became something that will be a part of the cultural zeitgeist forever. It's led to countless memes (anyone up for "the epic highs and lows of high school football?"), and watching any episode feels like you're taking part in the best game of Mad Libs ever. Noun (Chad Michael Murray) in an article of clothing (stuntman suit) rides in a mode of transportation (a homemade rocket) — this is a real plot line FYI. We've got random musical episodes. We've got the shining star that is Cheryl Blossom, Queen of the Bees. We've got some serious maple syrup drama (let's keep Buddy the Elf far, far away). Riverdale really is the gift that keeps on giving. See what KJ Apa had to say about his favorite lines in our exclusive interview.

