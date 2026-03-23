Dan Levy and Laurie Metcalf Are Accidental Criminals in Netflix’s Wild ‘Big Mistakes’

Schitt’s Creek fans, listen up! Our favorite purveyor of premium sarcasm is returning to the small screen. Dan Levy is back with a brand-new comedic thriller titled Big Mistakes, and it looks like he’s leaning into the "dysfunctional family" formula we fell in love with—but with a dangerous twist.

Don't expect David and Alexis 2.0, though. Levy is taking a sharp turn into "crime-comedy" territory. The series follows two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into working for dangerous criminals, becoming the most disorganized duo in organized crime history. In the immortal words of Alexis Rose, “I love that journey for them!”

Here’s everything you need to know about the series that’s currently taking over the internet.

IMDB What Is Big Mistakes About? Strap in, because this is going to be a bumpy ride. The official synopsis reveals a high-stakes mess: After falling into the crosshairs of some very scary people, a brother and sister are forced to handle "business" they are in no way qualified for. The trailer promises a mix of sharp one-liners and genuine peril

Dan Levy Returns to TV: Why ‘Big Mistakes’ is the Schitt’s Creek Reunion You’ve Been Waiting For IMDB Who Stars In Big Mistakes? The ensemble cast is top-tier. Dan Levy stars alongside Taylor Ortega (Welcome to Flatch) as the bickering siblings. They are joined by the legendary Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird, Hacks), who plays their formidable mother and Boran Kuzum.

Netflix Is There a Trailer I Can Watch? Yes! Fans can watch the new trailer here.

\ Netflix When Does It Premiere? You can catch the premiere on Netflix on April 9th. Mark your calendars—the wait is almost over!

IMDB What Are Fans Saying? The hype is real. While Levy has stayed busy with films like Good Grief and guest spots on Sex Education, fans have been desperate for him to lead another series. After the trailer dropped, the comments section exploded with excitement: “After Schitt's Creek, I'll watch anything Dan Levy makes. That was easily one of my top 5 favorite shows of all time.”

“I was sold when I saw Levy's face, TBH. Looks good.”

“This looks unexpected and also perfect. AYE-MEN!”

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