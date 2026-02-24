Listen up, Derry Girls fans! If you can’t get enough of Lisa McGee’s biting wit and laugh-out-loud comedy, you’re gonna fall head over heels for her latest sleeper hit, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. We might not get to see Nicola Coughlan in this new series (don't worry though, you can see her in Big Mood on Tubi) but Saoirse-Monica Jackson is back! And this is one show you absolutely can't miss.

Here’s everything you need to know about How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, along with fan reactions, streaming details, and more.

What is How to Get to Heaven from Belfast about? Netflix The premise of McGee’s latest series centers around a group of childhood friends who are currently navigating several hurdles in their late 30s. They soon learn that a former friend of theirs has died, and they set out on a journey through Ireland to learn more about what happened to her. Unsurprisingly, everything is not as it seems and it doesn't take long for these friends to get in over their heads.

Where can I watch How to Get to Heaven from Belfast? Netflix Fans can check out the mystery-comedy series exclusively on Netflix.

How many episodes are there of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast? Netflix There are 8 episodes in the Netflix series, making it an easy show to binge-watch. However, it’s also unfortunate how quickly you’ll get through it and find yourself wanting more. Here's the full episode breakdown: Season 1, Episode 1 "The Wake" premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026

premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 2 "The Secret" premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026

premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 3 "The Ghost" premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026

premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 4 "The Girl From Sagres" premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026

premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 5 "The Box" premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026

premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 6 "Separate But Inseparable" premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026

premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 7 "Outlaws, Liars and Fallen Angels" premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026

premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 8 "Anagnorisis" premiered on Netflix February 12, 2026

Who's in the How to Get to Heaven from Belfast cast? Netflix The Netflix hit has a brilliant ensemble cast, including: Roisin Gallagher as Saoirse

as Saoirse Sinéad Keenan as Robyn

as Robyn Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara

as Dara Bronagh Gallagher as Booker

as Booker Darragh Hand as Liam

as Liam Natasha O'Keeffe as Greta

as Greta Michelle Fairley as Margo

as Margo Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Feeney

What Are Fans Saying About The Hit Show? Netflix Fans are raving about the exciting new mystery-comedy, which feels like a breath of fresh air amid the more serious crime dramas that have recently taken over streaming platforms. “I've been waiting for this since I finished Derry Girls,” one commenter wrote in the YouTube comments section for the series trailer. “One of the funniest shows I've seen in a long time. The Belfast accents just make it a riot, just like Derry Girls!!” praised another. “I need more comedy in my life this year. Movies, shows, whatever,” a third chimed in.

Is there going to be a season 2 of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast? Netflix Unfortunately, there’s no info yet on whether there will be a season 2 of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, since the comedy series just hit the streaming platform on February 12th, there’s still time. We’ll likely get more info once the show gains a wider audience. Lately, most shows that are performing well get more seasons, so as long as fans are loving the series, there will likely be another installment on the way.

Honestly, I think we can all use some laughs right about now, and I can’t imagine a better formula than Lisa McGee’s new hit comedy, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. Be sure to tune in on Netflix to solve the mystery and get a good laugh out of it, too. Let us know what you think about the series in the comments below!