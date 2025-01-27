There's a lot to unpack with the Cyrus family right now...
Miley Cyrus Has "No Interest" In Fixing Relationship With "Concerning" Father, Billy Ray Cyrus
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
There's no shortage of drama between the many Cyrus family members, but after Billy Ray's recent post-inauguration performance, Miley and (most of) her siblings just publicly voiced their concerns. While not everyone made their own statements, Trace Cyrus took to Instagram with an open letter, expressing his worries — and apparently almost all of the Cyrus siblings "signed off" on the messaging. Here's what we know about what happened with Billy Ray, what Trace wrote, and how Miley really feels about it all.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
On January 20, 2025, Billy Ray Cyrus performed at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball after the inauguration ceremony. However, the performance left many wondering if the "Achy Breaky Heart" star was alright. While Billy Ray alleges there were technical difficulties that hindered his performance, the performance was awkward to say the least. After claiming his guitar was "cut" off, he said, “Y’all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell off the stage? I don’t give a damn."
Billy's son Trace took to Instagram on January 23, 2025, pleading with his father to get help after the incident. He wrote:
"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.
You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point,” he continued. “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away … We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns … As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad. We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help.”
Since Trace's Instagram post, more members of Billy Ray's family spoke out to agree with the sentiment that the country artist needs help. According to Page Six, all the Cyrus siblings except for Braison "signed off" on this post after agreeing with what Trace wrote. A source also told Page Sixthat Miley has "no interest" in fixing her relationship with Billy Ray after their lengthy estrangement.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billy Ray's recent ex-wife, Fire Rose spoke to The New York Postabout his behavior after Trace shared his message on Instagram. She said, "What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship. It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem.”
However, Billy Ray's son Braison told PEOPLE, "I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," seemingly avoiding any involvement in the perceived "drama" or "feud" the Cyrus family is going through at the moment.
And now, Trace claims Billy Ray threatened legal action against him for his open letter. He posted a statement on Instagram, saying:
"Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that.
But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down on you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself.
I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I'm not. Get help."
As this situation continues to unfold — and very publicly — we hope that the Cyrus family gets the peace and healing they're looking for.
