Who Are Miley Cyrus' Siblings? Here's Everything (& Everyone) To Know!
Miley Cyrus is an absolute powerhouse, and she has an incredible family behind her who have supported her along her journey to become the woman she is today! While Miley, Billy, and Noah are probably the most recognizable Cyrus family members, Miley has a number of other siblings who prove that talent really does run in her family. If you've been curious about who makes up Miley Cyrus' sibling support system, here's the full 4-1-1!
Who are Miley Cyrus real siblings?
Image via Trace Cyrus/Instagram
Miley Cyrus has a total of five siblings! Braison and Noah are the children of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, making them Miley's full siblings. Brandi and Trace are Tish's children from her first marriage with Baxter Neal Helson. Billy Ray also has a son named Christopher from a previous relationship with a woman named Kristin Luckey.
Are Miley and Noah half sisters?
Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Because of how beautifully blended the Cyrus family is, there has been confusion surrounding how Miley and Noah are related. Miley and Noah are full siblings are not half sisters, contrary to popular belief! Miley is seven years older than Noah, and the two seem to be very close.
Everything To Know About Miley Cyrus' Siblings
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brandi Cyrus, 36
Brandi Cyrus was born on May 26, 1987, and was adopted by Billy Ray in December 1993. Brandi is also in the entertainment industry, though in a completely different way than Miley. She previously co-hosted a show on Bravo called Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design andConquer. Now she co-hosts two podcasts called Your Favorite Thing and Sorry We’re Stoned.
Like Miley and Noah, Brandi and Noah seem to have a very close-knit relationship! Brandi has joined her sister at multiple awards shows and is never shy about gushing about her younger sister's undeniable talent.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Trace Cyrus, 34
Trace Cyrus was born on February 24, 1989, and was also adopted by Billy Ray Cyrus after he married Trish Cyrus. Trace is also a musical icon and is the lead singer of the popular band, Metro Station. A fun — and often-forgotten — fact is that Trace was previously engaged to Brenda Song! He was also with musician Taylor Lauren Sanders, and he's publicly credited Miley for helping him get through that difficult breakup.
Christopher Cyrus, 31
Christopher Cyrus was born on April 8, 1992 to Kristin Luckey. Though the rest of his siblings remain in the spotlight, Christopher chooses to live a more low-key life. There is little known about what he is up to, and he's not currently publicly active on social media.
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for John Varvatos
Braison Cyrus, 29
Braison Cyrus was born on May 9, 1994, in Nashville and shares the musical abilities that much of his family boasts. He has performed his music and showed off his talent on shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He got married to Stella McBride Cyrus in November 2019, and the sweet couple welcomed their first baby on June 8, 2021. Their adorable little boy is named Bear Chance Cyrus!
Earlier this month Braison announced his Nashville residency at the Hillsboro Village, proving that he's still carrying on the family's musical legacy.
Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Noah Cyrus, 24
Noah Cyrus was born on January 8, 2000, and began her life in the spotlight at the early age of 2 through her appearance on her dad's show. She was also featured on Hannah Montana a few times! Nowadays, she doesn't seem to be pursuing acting anymore, preferring music instead.
Noah is incredibly talented like her older siblings and even earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2001. Miley has been very vocal about her pride for her little sister and how she's who she looks up to. Noah has also been open about how it wasn't easy growing up as Miley's sister because she was constantly being compared to her.
Now, Noah seems to have happily established herself and her talent in her own right and she is engaged to a fashion designer named Pinkus.
Is Miley Cyrus related to Dolly Parton?
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
If you've ever watched Hannah Montana, you've seen firsthand that Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton have undeniable chemistry. Dolly gives off "cool aunt" vibes, and the two are often seen performing together! This has led to speculation that Miley and Dolly are actually related. This is not the case, but these strong and talented women do have a special bond, and Dolly is Miley's godmother!
