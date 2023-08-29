A Cool Girl's Guide To Bird Watching
Retirement is totally en vogue right now. In case you haven't been keeping up with TikTok over the last couple of years, a lot of its lifestyle trends have taken inspiration for life after 60. The Coastal Grandmotheraesthetic, overall Grandma vibes, and now, bird watching.
In such a fast-paced, internet-focused world, this is one activity that seems to appeal to Gen Z because it allows us to enjoy nature without feeling rushed the way that so many other hobbies do. Bird watching videos — from calming videos showing off hungry birds to hilarious face-to-face interactions — have amassed hundreds of millions of views on TikTok. But bird watching is more than just a passing trend. It's a life-giving hobby that allows you to connect with the world around you in a really beautiful way.
How do I become a bird watcher?
There are a variety of resources to help you start off on the right foot. The only things that we'd consider non-negotiables are bird watching binoculars, a birding guide, and patience, because this is definitely a hobby that requires you to wait and watch instead of acting as an active participant! You can also grab a bird feeder for some at-home watching if you WFH but still want to take part.
The National Audubon Society works to protect and preserve birds and their habitats, and offer a ton of different opportunities to get involved, from Seasonal Tips for a Bird-Friendly Backyard to kids' activities and photography.
If you're someone who's always on-the-go, and want to make sure you have the birding info you need at your fingertips, download an app like Merlin, which lets you identify birds both by how they look and how they sound.
Can birds tell if you're watching them?
Yes, birds can tell if you watch them — a study from the University of Bristol actually found that they're also watching us! Some might be wary of you if they're not familiar with humans, while others will be curious.
Why is birdwatching good for you?
Being in nature in general can improve your overall body and brain health, and birds specifically can help even more. Studies show hearing birdsong can help ease anxiety and a study from King's College London reveals that being around birds can provide an immediate mental boost that can last for eight hours.
Plus, speaking from experience, it adds another layer of fun when the same bird comes back to your window over and over. It feels like you become friends!
What is the difference between birding and bird watching?
Birding and bird watching are very similar. In fact, birding falls under the umbrella of bird watching. But while bird watching is more relaxed, birding is a more specialized or more focused version of the hobby.
Everything You Need To Start Bird Watching
National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America ($17)
Nikon Trailblazer ATB Waterproof Bird Watching Binoculars ($70, was $90)
We'd recommend finding a good, durable pair of binoculars. This pick comes with multi-coated lenses, meaning they're waterproof and fogproof. Here's another pair at a lower price point!
Snacks + Water
Like any good hobby, snacks are essential! Trail mix, fruit, veggies — anything portable that you can eat with your hands will be a great option.
3-Piece Cable-Knit Scarf, Hat & Gloves Set ($6, was $27)
Morning is one of the best times to bird watch, and once temps drop, it'll be more difficult to stay comfortable during your expeditions. This scarf, hat, and glove set will keep you cozy!
One-Way Mirror Window Mount Bird Feeder ($35)
Instead of hanging this bird feeder in the garden or leaving it on your deck, you can attach it right to any window in your home!
