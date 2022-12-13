Modern Cabins To Inspire Your Next Winter Escape
Modern cabins are often designed to make the most of their natural surroundings with sustainable materials and gorgeous views that blend indoors and out. They’re a mix of romantic and adventurous with a chill vibe that makes you want to just sit back and relax with a warm drink. From fairytale forest cabins and restorative waterside homes to off-the-grid mountain escapes and everything in between, you can now escape to the wild in a new coffee table book by Images Publishing.Modern Cabins: Return to the Wildshowcases spectacular cabins in breathtaking locations, from New York to Norway. Here’s a sneak peek into some of the most stunning cabins around the world that makes us want toaprès ski all day long.
Photo: Marc Goodwin / Archmospheres
This cabin in eastern Finland shines a warm light on the lake like a candle in the woods and is the perfect getaway for a family of four.
Photo: Marc Goodwin / Archmospheres
Inside, it uses the same wood as the outside (furniture and everything) for a minimal, serene effect. The idyllic view of nature is no doubt good for the mind, body, and soul. “Unlike permanent residences, cabins serve mostly as getaways from urban chaos where the soul can be cleansed, and the spirit immersed in the beauty of nature,” says author Dev Desai.
Photo: Adrien Williams, Maxime Brouillet
This cabin near Massif Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, one of Québec’s most popular ski resorts, features a reflective glazed facade that mirrors the forest around it. Window markers that deter birds have been installed on the outside of the glass panes to protect local wildlife.
Photo: Adrien Williams, Maxime Brouillet
Windows at every turn, from the living and dining area to the two bedrooms, frame the nature outside in the Québec cabin. A fireplace and outdoor spa amp up the cozy vibe.
Photo: Tõnu Tunnel
For a lot of these homes, the purpose is more than just providing shelter from the wilderness. “Modern cabins aim to push the boundaries of architecture and construction. The design language of modern cabins is more exploratory and bold, continually striving to enhance the experience of being immersed within a natural setting," says Desai. Maidla Nature Villa in Estonia is truly an immersive experience.
Photo: Tõnu Tunnel
You can set off on a canoe right from the terrace below or enjoy stargazing and birdwatching from its perch above.
Photo: Amber Hooper / Amber Creative
Looking for a romantic getaway? Gawthorne's Hut in New South Wales, Australia, is available for rent on Airbnb. The galvanized exterior and timber interior echo the design of a hay shed that was destroyed there by a storm in 2017. It looks out to beautiful Mudgee valley.
Photo: Amber Hooper / Amber Creative
The off-the-grid space uses rain water storage, thermal mass regulation, and passive solar shading. Repurposed bricks from the original chimney and fireplace are used to divide the sleep space from the bath.
Photo: Iwan Baan
Perched on the Marmarole mountain range in Italy, this modern beauty looks out to peaks and valleys 8,750 feet above sea level.
Photo: Marc Goodwin / Archmospheres
With a mirror-like glass exterior that creates a subtle reflection of its surroundings, this Finnish lakeside cabin makes you feel connected with nature from morning to night.
Photo: JAG Studio
This cabin in Ecuador sits among cacao trees by a small river, and serves as a refuge from the capitol city. Take a peek inside here.
Photo: Sindre Ellingsen
To get up to this cabin in Norway, you walk along the edge of the fjord, up a steep, winding path, and then over a small timber bridge 20 feet above the forest floor. All four sleep zones are designed around the central tree trunk of a living pine tree with views out toward the green forest, fjord below and the mountains all around.
Modern Escapes would be a great gift for the home decor lover, nature-loving pal or just someone who really loves photo books. It’s an escape for the eyes and mind. Enjoy!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.