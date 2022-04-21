The Nancy Meyers-Inspired Coastal Grandmother Trend Is Taking Over The Internet
Contrary to what you might think, you don't have to be a grandma *or* live at the beach to be a coastal grandmother. If you have no idea what a coastal grandmother is, think of this new aesthetic like Ina Garten meets Martha Stewart meets Nancy Meyers. In her TikTok describing the trend, Lex Nicoleta explains it as a love of "coastal vibes, recipes and cooking...cozy interiors and more."
If you're in need of some fresh inspiration or just want to understand what the heck a coastal grandmother is, keep scrolling for some ideas to add a little bit of the aesthetic to your own life, and some of our favorite social media accounts that will give you an instant dose of inspo.
Characteristics Of A Coastal Grandmother
- You love to decorate with fresh flowers
- You enjoy drinking fancy cocktails or white wine
- You constantly watch Nancy Meyers movies
- You love listening to the music in late-1990s/early-2000s family movies (shameless plug for our B+C Coastal Grandmother playlist ;))
Coastal Grandmother Starter Pack Ideas
To add this trend to your closet and your home, there are a few foolproof ideas to get you started. Pick classy items like button downs and a straw hat to add to your closet. Gorgeous glassware, Le Creuset cookware, and blue and white jars are additions to your kitchen that make your home look the part too!
- Wyeth Tali Straw Hat ($62)
- Garden Floral Petite Ginger Jar ($70)
- The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt ($80)
- Horizon Lead-Free Crystal Glassware ($10+)
- Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Braiser ($350)
Instagram Accounts To Follow For The Coastal Grandmother Aesthetic
Full of outfit, tablescape, and travel inspiration, Lex Nicoleta is definitely on our follow list, and not just because she's the one who came up with the "Coastal Grandmother" aesthetic!
Just when we thought we couldn't love her anymore, we realized Oprah falls into the Coastal Grandma aesthetic perfectly. Not only is she always wearing the best outfits but she is one of our ultimate inspos for hosting gorgeous get togethers and making yummy food.
Katie's life is classy and colorful, and she wants yours to be too! In addition to her fashion advice, travel pics, and handmade accessories, Katie wants everyone who comes across her account to leave full of sunshine.
Interior designer Angie offers tons of home decor inspiration, from neutral dishes with a pop of color to #Shelfie ideas. But our favorite part of her account might just be the pictures with her kids!
TikTok Accounts Full Of Coastal Grandma Inspo
@clare_mclaughlin_
Everything is in my 4m@S0n storefront! XO #budgetluxurywithclare
Clare is all about showing you how to live a life of luxury on a budget. With her classy prints and love of hydrangeas, she's a great example of how to be a Coastal Grandma when you live in a big city.
@caitforshort
Just here wishing to wake up in a Nancy Meyers movie. Props to @Lex Nicoleta for #coastalgrandmother aesthetic and @Molly ⚓️ New England for the perfect playlist #nancymeyers #newengland #dinnerwithme
In addition to giving you self care ideas, Cait posts recipes, flower recommendations, and the all-important advice on how to live your best Nancy Meyers life.
@blissfullybrynn
@Walmart stepping up their game 👏🏻 #grandmillennial #nancymeyers #coastalgrandmother #grandmillenialhomedecor #homedecor #fyp #foryou
If there's one part of the Coastal Grandma look that Brynn loves, it's the blue and white color scheme. And she's all about showing you how to add it to your home.
@theladyandherlifestyle
#coastalchic #coastalgrandmother #grandmillenial #foryou #flowerarrangement #flowerbouquet #hydrangeas
With button ups, cardigans, and hydrangeas, The Lady And Her Lifestyle is a great follow for anyone who wants to add the Coastal Grandmother look to their kitchen and their closet...especially if you love Le Creuset as much as she does!
Pinterest Accounts That Will Give You Coastal Grandmother Inspiration
Abby's account is full of all things classy, and her holiday and hosting inspo might just make you the Coastal Grandmother of all your friends.
Okay so we know that you don't have to live on the coast to be a Coastal Grandmother, but following accounts like Coastal Living is a great idea, especially when the content is this cute ;).
Lucy has all the inspo you could ever want for easy entertaining and decorating your home. If you're balancing family life, work, and homemaking, this account is for you!
If there's one thing Coastal Grandmothers love, it's a wide open, beautiful kitchen. Leslie's kitchen (and all her home inspiration TBH) is the perfect thing to get you in a hosting mood.
