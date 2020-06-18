15 Products That Will Seriously Elevate Your Outdoor Style (Under $100)
'Tis the season for outdoor entertaining! And while that may look different this year with smaller social bubbles you can still make your outdoor space look ready for summer. In fact, a fresh makeover can lift your mood and make you *feel* like you're on vacay, even if the current situation keeps you close to home. Here are colorful accessories and furniture — all $100 and less — to give your yard, deck, balcony a style upgrade.
Modern Melamine Dinnerware $7 – $86
Metal Naxos Outdoor Dining Chairs $60/set of 2
Monstera Hand-Printed Cloth Napkins, $26/set of 4
Haeden Small Coral Planter $20
Happy Summer!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.