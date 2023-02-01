9 Black App Creators You Need To Know
In an increasingly digital world, mobile apps change the way we access information, stay connected to friends and family, entertain ourselves, and even manage our mental health and anxiety. Behind every great app is an inspiring fleet of developers who have taken a spark of creativity and turned it into something totally new and useful.
This Black History Month, we’re celebrating some of our favorite Black app creators who have been instrumental in revolutionizing their respective industries. These talented women have used their passion for coding and design to create apps that are both innovative and indispensable.
Aurelia Edwards, Founder of Nailstry
Aurelia Edwards has created the ultimate destination for beauty lovers through her app Nailstry. This exclusive marketplace is tailored to help those aspiring to perfect their press-on nails with unique designs from nail art designers across the country. It doesn't stop there; Aurelia also seeks out opportunities that give back and donates a portion of her sales towards programs like Black Girls Code.
Damilola Awofisayo, Founder of TecHacks
Damilola Awofisay is a young leader making waves in driving the tech industry forward. She is using her coding skills to create apps that address issues such as sign language learning and dyslexia support for students, actively cultivating a more inclusive future of digital innovation. Moreover, she's making STEM more accessible for young women through TecHacks, a nonprofit that brings women and nonbinary individuals together virtually in hackathons.
Dayo Akinrinade, Founder of Wisdom
Dayo Akinrinade is empowering people everywhere with Wisdom, an app that connects users to inspiring advice and a supportive community of like-minded individuals. Through the platform, users can learn from each other on topics ranging from business success to personal wellness in one inclusive setting. Through Wisdom, closed networks are replaced with limitless opportunities for knowledge sharing!
DeShuna Spencer, Founder of kweliTV
Deshuna Spencer translated her passion for storytelling and black culture into creating a platform that celebrated the intersection of the two. She launched kweliTV, a streaming app, features 550 titles from 450 global filmmakers. With almost 50,000 users, kweliTV has earned $800,000 in revenue, 60% of which goes directly back into the film community! This is innovation at its finest; disruption through creativity while still giving back to support others who share this same vision.
Janique Edwards, Co-Founder of EatOkra
Janique Edwards, along with her husband Anthony, are connecting foodies to Black-owned restaurants and culinary experiences through their app EatOkra. Seamlessly streamlining the discovery process, EatOkra is bridging audiences with over 11,000 black-owned eateries across the country.
Kaya Thomas, Founder of We Read Too
Kaya Thomas is a true inspiration! Combining her passions of reading, coding, and writing, she founded We Read Too, an app that enables young people to explore hundreds of books written by authors from diverse backgrounds and featuring characters who look like them. Through this innovative idea, Kaya is bringing equity and inclusion to the literary landscape for children across the globe.
Kimberly Seals Allers, Founder of Irth
Kimberly Seals Allers is an inspiring leader who was driven to make a difference. After her own negative hospital experience, she devoted herself to researching disparities in care for Black and Hispanic women during childbirth. This spurred the creation of Irth, an app designed specifically with these communities in mind so they can have equal access leading up to and beyond their child’s birth.
Simmone Taitt, Founder of Poppy Seed Health
Simmone Taitt is the visionary behind Poppy Seed Health, an incredible app that provides 24/7 on-demand access to midwives, doulas, and nurses for pregnant and postpartum individuals. Driven by her own pregnancy journey, Simmone recognized an opportunity in the tech startup scene to build a community for those embarking on one of life's most beautiful yet challenging journeys: parenthood. The culminating result? A warm digital refuge!
Tanya Van Court, Founder of Goalsetter
Tanya Van Court is the mastermind behind Goalsetter, a personal finance app that has empowered families to help their children realize their financial aspirations. Goalsetter is on an ambitious and compassionate mission. The goal they're setting? Striving for one million Black kids worldwide to open savings accounts!
These are just a few of the creators whose work is transforming industries, connecting communities, and promoting equity within our digital landscape. We hope that they serve as an inspiration to all aspiring entrepreneurs who have bright ideas and big dreams. Be sure to support these incredible Black app creators and the amazing work they’re doing!