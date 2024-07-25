Yeah, Dua Lipa Launched Another Celeb Book Club. Here Are 8 Reasons We Already Love It.
You and I have chatted about all the best reads for awhile, from mysteries to rom-coms, but did you know about all the titles in Dua Lipa's book clubService95? I admittedly had zero idea about it until recently, and couldn't believe how many thought-provoking recommendations she has.
There are two things that differentiate Dua Lipa's book club from others I've covered. The first is that Service95 has a range of global storylines that highlight historical moments, identity, love, sex, and betrayal. The second is the fact Dua Lipa shares her thoughts about her monthly reads onsite.
If I'm being 100 percent honest, it feels like Emma Watson's former book club and Dua Lipa's are cousins because they open the door for important conversations that aren't always steeped in escapism. I love immersing myself in spicy romance and thriller books, but I'm also moved by those that make me think about society and the world at-large.
Here's the top 8 reads I'm personally going to start with.
Service95's July 2024 Pick:
Amazon
Noughts + Crosses by Malorie Blackman
Service95's November 2023 Pick:
Amazon
The Vanishing Halfby Brit Bennett
More Of Dua Lipa's Recommendations:
Amazon
Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
Amazon
Becoming Cliterateby Laurie Mintz, Ph.D.
Amazon
Queenieby Candice Carty-Williams
Amazon
Beautiful Star by Yukio Mishima
Amazon
The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler
Amazon
Fates and Furiesby Lauren Groff
Contrary to popular belief, marriages aren't ever one-sided because it consists of two people who are likely from different backgrounds, and have differing perspectives. Lauren Groff does an amazing job at explaining that even the longest marriages have their secrets.
