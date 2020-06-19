Here's How You Can Support Black Photographers This Juneteenth
June 19th, A.K.A. Juneteenth, celebrates the official end of slavery in Texas, more than two years *after* President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation (it took a more influential army to enforce it). Also known as Freedom Day, June 19th became a public holiday in Texas in 1980 and is now celebrated across the country, thanks to organizations like Black Lives Matter.
Photo: Micaiah Carter
This Juneteenth you can support Black artists while also supporting the organizations that help dismantle white supremacy and systematic oppression of Black people.
See In Black is a collective of black photographers who organized to tell authentic stories of Black people, as historically Black people have been on the "receiving" end of the lens.
Photo: Kennedi Carter
"We are artists and archivists. We do not merely make images of Black figures, we document history that is often unrecorded with intentionality, respect, nuance, and care. We serve as a platform for Black people to stand proudly in their permanence," said See In Black Founders Joshua Kissi and Micaiah Carter.
Photo: Quan Brinson
Now you can order See In Black prints for $100 each (plus tax + shipping) and 100 percent of profits to help support a larger mission to combat a system of oppression that disproportionately affects Black Americans. Organizations being funded are:
Photo: Laurent Chevalier
You can order prints at seeinblack.com starting today, Juneteenth, until July 3 (the day before Independence Day).
Also, find out how to support Black female designers in our latest roundup.Who are some of your favorite Black artists and makers? Share with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.