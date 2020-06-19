14 Products from Black Female Designers That We’re Loving Right Now
Today, on Juneteenth, we announced a special collab between See In Black, a collective of Black photographers, and Artifact Uprising, where you can score a beautiful print for $100 and all profits will help support an organization focused on changing a system of oppression that disproportionately affects Black Americans (including Know Your Rights Camp and Youth Empowerment Project).
We also wanted to give a shout out to the Black makers in our community and beyond. Here are beautiful prints, accessories, and clothes designed by Black female artists and designers that we are absolutely loving right now:
Topless Swim Print by Jade Purple Brown $60 and up
Fanm Janm Headwraps $28 and up
2ChicDesigns Clutch $40
Auvere Jewelry Rings $400 and up
Cloth & Paper Planner Crate $16/month
Studio Mucci Wildfox Pastel Sweater $99
Who are some of your favorite Black artists and designers? Share with us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.