Blake Lively Literally Just Connected The CIA To Her 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle

Here's what we know about Blake Lively's latest move in her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Not only is Blake Lively speaking out about theon her, she's also enlisting the help of...the CIA? Yes, you read that right. The actress just recruited an ex-CIA advisor to help with her case ahead of the. Wow.

Blake Lively just involved an ex-CIA advisor in her case. Blake Lively has enlisted Nick Shapiro, former CIA deputy chief of staff and senior advisor John Brennan (the former director), to help with her case, according to Page Six and Variety. “The litigation team for Ms. Lively retained Mr. Shapiro to advise on the legal communications strategy for the ongoing sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit occurring in the Southern District of New York,” Blake Lively's lawyers said in a statement. This proves more than anything else that Blake is taking the trial really seriously because this is a major move on her part.

Recently, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni actually agreed on something when they spoke out against the "violent" messages Blake and her loved ones have been receiving. Blake's legal team requested a stronger protection order (PO), considering Blake, "her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications" (as the request states), "good cause exists for the Court to adopt the Proposed PO." And Justin's legal team went on the record, saying they "do not condone dangerous rhetoric targeted toward anyone no matter the situation. Anyone receiving violent messages by anonymous parties is abhorrent." “When private parties were wrongfully accused by Lively and her paid team of wrongdoing, they received continuous death threats and visits to private homes where young children reside after their addresses were leaked on her initial complaints," they continue. "No one should have to face that, especially private parties who do not have means for security detail. We do not condone dangerous rhetoric targeted toward anyone no matter the situation.”

