Um, Blake Lively Admitted She Basically Takes Over Movies, Years Before Justin Baldoni Drama

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle, complete with websites, text messages, and voice memos (plus second lawsuits), continues as Justin alleges Blake took It Ends With Us' creative control away from him. But according to Blake herself, the Colleen Hoover adaptation isn't the first time she's enjoyed taking more creative control of a project.

In 2022, Blake Lively was a part of the Forbes Power Women’s Summit (and surprised the world by confirming her fourth pregnancy). She admitted previous projects had "resented" her desire to be more active behind the scenes because they "just hired [her] to be an actor."

“When I went into meetings, I would just seem like I’m just there to be the actor and ready to get the gig,” she says. “I wouldn’t reveal that I actually need to have authorship in order to feel fulfilled. So I think that for them, sometimes that might have felt like a rug pulled because you’re like, you’re trying to assert yourself into something that we didn’t hire you to do.”

And while sometimes there are moments she'd say, "‘OK, um, I believe in this and that’s why I’m standing up for it and that’s why I’m not being difficult,'” the actress admits "there are other moments she'd go, ‘Am I the a–hole in the room?’”

“It’s about being up front about knowing what you actually need," she continues, "versus just, like, trying to get the job and then once you’re in it, sort of revealing the scope of your needs to be fulfilled."