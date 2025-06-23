Blake Lively's Not Allowed To Keep Her Private Taylor Swift Texts Away From Justin Baldoni

After Taylor Swift was broughtinto the middle of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle (the popstar was allegedly present alongside Blake, Justin, and Ryan Reynolds, praising Blake's It Ends With Us script rewrite), Justin's legal team actually called on Taylor Swift to testify in their March 2026 trial...before Justin reversed it. But as of June 2025, Justin will be able to access Blake Lively and and Taylor Swift's private texts (well, the ones that revolve around It Ends With Us).

Here's everything we know about Justin Baldoni accessing Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's private texts in It Ends With Us legal battle.

Is Taylor Swift in Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's court case? The most recent update surrounding Taylor Swift and the It Ends With Us trial is that Justin Baldoni now has access to the private texts between Tay and Blake Lively. While Blake had requested all her texts remain private, judge Lewis Liman said on June 18 that the writer and director can have access to texts about the film. "Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims," Liman said (via NBC News). Blake Lively's team was not happy with the decision. "Baldoni’s desire to drag Taylor Swift into this has been constant dating back to August 2024...a strategy to influence the 'TS fanbase,'" a rep added. "We will continue to call out Baldoni’s relentless efforts to exploit Ms Swift’s popularity, which from day one has been nothing more than a distraction from the serious sexual harassment and retaliation accusations he and the Wayfarer parties are facing."

While on TMZ's Two Angry Men podcast on February 5, Bryan Freedman had originally said Taylor Swift could be deposed, AKA called to testify (often in writing), in the case between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. And turns out she was actually subpoenaed earlier in May...and her team wasn't happy about it. "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," Taylor Swift's team said in a statement to People. "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case." In a shocking turn of events, Justin and his team actually withdrew their subpoena. "The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one," Blake Lively's rep told People. "Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day. Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing."

Read up on why, for some reason, Blake Lively's Controversial It Ends With Us Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars.

This post has been updated.