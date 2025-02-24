Yikes, Blake Lively Just Broke Her Silence On That Viral Magazine Cover: "Sexist"

Blake Lively is speaking out amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. On February 21, The Hollywood Reporter released a story discussing how much Justin's Baha'i faith played a role in the environment on set, but the artwork on the cover started just as much conversation as the story itself. And Blake Lively's explaining why THR should be "ashamed" of such an "extremely offensive" cover.

Blake Lively calls out "sexist" magazine cover portraying her with Justin Baldoni.

The Hollywood Reporter cover features artwork of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, with Justin holding a copy of It Ends With Us and Blake preparing to launch a phone at Justin with a slingshot. Other details of the feud can be seen in the cover, from pink flower petals (like on the movie poster) to Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds dressed up as Nicepool (a Deadpool & Wolverine character allegedly making fun of Justin).

On February 22, a spokesperson for Blake Lively told Us Weekly in a statement that "The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself."

“The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way,” they continue. “In addition, the story is extremely offensive as it incredibly seems to explain away documented examples of sexual harassment and retaliation by calling them ‘cultural misunderstandings.’”