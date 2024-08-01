Blake Lively Revealed The One Millennial Trend She "Will Be Buried In"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We all know Blake Lively is the ultimate girls' girl, and I'm convinced she's also the queen millennial. Not only is she to thank for all those Avril Lavigne, NSYNC, and Harry Potter references in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Leonardo DiCaprio once said she was doing Instagram before it was cool. Plus, she THE Serena Van Der Woodsen, hello!
In a new video for It Ends With Us, out August 9, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress revealed the one millennial trend she'll never let go of — even if Gen Z hates it.
Blake Lively (who plays Lily in the Colleen Hoover adaptation) recently sat down with Brandon Sklenar (Atlas), Isabela Ferrer (young Lily), and Alex Neustaedter (young Atlas) to share some advice across generations.
When Ferrer says she'd warn her younger self not to care too much about trends, Lively exclaims, "I'm sorry I like side parts! I'm sorry, Isabela, I can't get over the side part. I have a cowlick!" (She then turns and winks at Sklenar which feels like a moment that would really happen between Atlas and Lily. And I ate it up).
Lively continues with, "I would say to my younger self, unless the belt is holding up your pants, don't put it on." For reference, here's a photo of Blake Lively at the 2005 Kids' Choice Awards. It might not be in style anymore, but the sheer top + tank combo, the belt, the ripped jeans — this was my DREAM outfit at the time.
The story of It Ends With Us jumps between adult Lily's life and teen Lily's life, meaning Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer didn't get to interact onscreen. However, Lively loved sitting down to swap advice.
"Now and Then is one of my favorite movies of all time. Can you tell?" Lively writes on Instagram. "I talk to myself often, but not often enough to my younger, or older self. It’s kinda a sweet thing to try out. I recommend it...To anyone coming for me, I will be buried with a side part."
