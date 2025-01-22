10 Weird Moments You Missed From Viral Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively Set Video

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Justin Baldoni (and his legal team) released footage from the It Ends With Us set. The video notes that this is in an attempt to "refute" Blake Lively's claims of sexual harassment against Justin in her lawsuit. Justin and his team claim, "The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism."

Since Justin put it out there, I gave it a watch to decide for myself what's really going on during these takes. Here's what I thought.

Here's what's going on in that Justin Baldoni & Blake LivelyIt Ends With Us video:

I immediately wish I had context for his direction of the scene past the screenplay notes. "Slow dance" and "completely in their own world" don't indicate any kissing other other similar intimate acts. If I knew what he said beforehand, it could be helpful to grasp the expectations of the scene, but that's cut out and we're dropped in the middle of filming this scene.

With that in mind, when Justin went in to seemingly kiss Blake during filming — and she doesn't reciprocate — it feels awkward. They're talking all throughout filming about what's going on around them, what they're doing, and whatnot, so why wouldn't he tell her ahead of time that he plans to kiss her? (Or better yet, ASK if he could kiss her)

When Blake suggests that they never actually kiss so they don't "give them [the audience] what they want," it feels like her setting a clear boundary. Lines can seem blurry when you're acting, so it's definitely important to understand boundaries when you're working with another actor in more intimate scenes.

Blake often dances away from Justin, giggling as she dodges his advances.

Then Justin starts going towards her neck — again, not directing that he's doing that or asking. I'll give him that he says, "Let's see this," the second time, and she willingly moves her hair for him there. But that seems to be the only real time he shares before he acts intimately in this scene.

Blake is friendly and laughing throughout the filming, but IMO that's on professionalism. He may be the director, but this is clearly a passion project for her that she takes a lot of pride in. Who among us hasn't smiled, giggled, and comforted someone else who was actually making us feel uncomfortable to get out of an awkward situation — especially in a work setting!

The conversation comparing their spouses feels forced. IDK it's just really awkward. You don't have to draw from your personal life to act out a scene.

"That's why we hired Jenny Slate — our noses match," may be a joke, but feels belittling. Jenny was really good in this movie, and she was clearly hired for more than her looks.

The continued neck activity and then saying her spray tan "smells good" is just so uncomfortable.

Why aren't there subtitles for the last section of this video? You can subtly hear some contention about "directing this," but there's not clearly outlined dialogue there. What was being said?

In response to the video, Blake's legal team told ET:



Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning. Every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint. The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character. Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance, and no intimacy coordinator present. Mr. Baldoni was not only Ms. Lively’s co-star, but the director, the head of studio and Ms. Lively’s boss. The video shows Ms. Lively leaning away and repeatedly asking for the characters to just talk. Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort. They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching. No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without their consent. This matter is in active litigation in federal court. Releasing this video to the media, rather than presenting it as evidence in court, is another example of an unethical attempt to manipulate the public. It is also a continuation of their harassment and retaliatory campaign. While they are focused on misleading media narratives, we are focused on the legal process. We are continuing our efforts to require Mr. Baldoni and his associates to answer in court, under oath, rather than through manufactured media stunts. So what do you think? Does this video prove Blake lied about those sexual harassment claims? Or does it prove exactly what she was trying to address?

