7 Best Wines That’ll Pair Beautifully With Christmas Dinner

I’m a bit overwhelmed at the thought of hosting my first-ever Christmas dinner party. There’s a whole lot to consider amid the preparation process! Most importantly, I want to carefully select the best wine for my guests this holiday season. Ideally, it will pair beautifully with the Christmas festivities and comfort meals.

Now, I love wine as much as the next person, but I tend to stick to the cheapest option due to my financial situation. Yet in my quest to host the classiest holiday party imaginable, I’m willing to spend a little extra to get it right.

Fortunately, with the help of social media influencers Eunhee Kwon (@ehk.vin) and Samantha Capaldi (@samanthasommelier), I’ve been able to truly narrow down the best wines for the holidays that everyone will love.

Scroll on to discover the best sommelier-approved wines to serve this holiday season!

Krisztina Papp / PEXELS Sancerre First up, we have Capaldi’s choice: the delicious Sancerre (AKA French Sauvignon Blanc) from the Loire Valley in France. This refined wine pairs beautifully with savory appetizers before you get the feast started, and is best served with a big charcuterie board.

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS Champagne Kwon recommends this delicious option. I love its elegant and bright flavor, which can be enjoyed on its own or with the holiday ham. Best served chilled, this wine is the perfect way to add some celebratory oomph to your festivities. Bottoms up!

Cup Of Couple / PEXELS Chenin Blanc Chenin Blanc, also recommended by Kwon, is a classy white wine that has a nice pear-forward flavor. I love sipping it with light meats such as salmon and cod, but you could also pair it with roasted ham for Christmas just as easily.

Julia Kuzenkov / PEXELS Pinot Noir For all my medium-bodied red wine lovers, you can’t go wrong with Kwon’s suggestion of Pinot Noir. I love it because it pairs perfectly with almost any dish, from hearty meats like lamb and pork to veggies like Brussels sprouts and salads.

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS Pignan Here’s a lovely full-bodied red wine for people who don’t beat around the bush with their wine-drinking. Just like Kwon, it’s a staple in my wine cabinet, and one of the classiest drinks you could serve during the holiday season. It’s best served with darker meats to accompany the bold flavor, such as roast beef, steak, and lamb.

Jep Gambardella / PEXELS Madeira Kwon also loves Madeira wine, and so do I. TBH, It’s not a proper dessert serving without a serving of Medeira due to its unique taste. Hailing from Portugal, this wine is most divine when accompanied with pecan pie, moist cakes, and yule logs. Truly delicious!

Polina / PEXELS Chablis Chablis is Capaldi’s second go-to white wine, and I can understand why. This Chardonnay from Burgundy, France is unbeatable. As Capaldi explains, this is the drink you’ll want to serve with mashed potatoes and stuffing, as it goes so well with starch-heavy foods. Since you’ll likely be eating a lot of those during the holidays, this is the perfect wine to serve at dinner time!

What is the best wine for the holidays? Cup Of Couple / PEXELS Honestly, there are so many refined and delectable wine options to choose from for the holidays, making it hard to pick just one or two bottles. Our list of seven sommelier-backed holiday wines will certainly help you choose, though! Don’t be afraid to ask your friends to chip in for your gathering by bringing their own wine – most of your loved ones will be glad to help out. This way, you’ll have the most opulent holiday party imaginable with plenty of delicious wine to accompany your mouthwatering meals, snacks, apps, and desserts.



