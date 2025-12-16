Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Every host should have these on-hand.

7 Best Wines That’ll Pair Beautifully With Christmas Dinner

Best Wines For Christmas
Jep Gambardella / PEXELS
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryDec 16, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

I’m a bit overwhelmed at the thought of hosting my first-ever Christmas dinner party. There’s a whole lot to consider amid the preparation process! Most importantly, I want to carefully select the best wine for my guests this holiday season. Ideally, it will pair beautifully with the Christmas festivities and comfort meals.

Now, I love wine as much as the next person, but I tend to stick to the cheapest option due to my financial situation. Yet in my quest to host the classiest holiday party imaginable, I’m willing to spend a little extra to get it right.

Fortunately, with the help of social media influencers Eunhee Kwon (@ehk.vin) and Samantha Capaldi (@samanthasommelier), I’ve been able to truly narrow down the best wines for the holidays that everyone will love.

Scroll on to discover the best sommelier-approved wines to serve this holiday season!

Sancerre White Wine French Sauvignon Blanc

Krisztina Papp / PEXELS

Sancerre

First up, we have Capaldi’s choice: the delicious Sancerre (AKA French Sauvignon Blanc) from the Loire Valley in France. This refined wine pairs beautifully with savory appetizers before you get the feast started, and is best served with a big charcuterie board.

Champagne

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS

Champagne

Kwon recommends this delicious option. I love its elegant and bright flavor, which can be enjoyed on its own or with the holiday ham. Best served chilled, this wine is the perfect way to add some celebratory oomph to your festivities. Bottoms up!

Chenin Blanc White Wine For The Holidays

Cup Of Couple / PEXELS

Chenin Blanc

Chenin Blanc, also recommended by Kwon, is a classy white wine that has a nice pear-forward flavor. I love sipping it with light meats such as salmon and cod, but you could also pair it with roasted ham for Christmas just as easily.

Pinot Noir Red Wine

Julia Kuzenkov / PEXELS

Pinot Noir

For all my medium-bodied red wine lovers, you can’t go wrong with Kwon’s suggestion of Pinot Noir. I love it because it pairs perfectly with almost any dish, from hearty meats like lamb and pork to veggies like Brussels sprouts and salads.

Pignan Red Wine

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS

Pignan

Here’s a lovely full-bodied red wine for people who don’t beat around the bush with their wine-drinking. Just like Kwon, it’s a staple in my wine cabinet, and one of the classiest drinks you could serve during the holiday season. It’s best served with darker meats to accompany the bold flavor, such as roast beef, steak, and lamb.

Madeira Wine

Jep Gambardella / PEXELS

Madeira

Kwon also loves Madeira wine, and so do I. TBH, It’s not a proper dessert serving without a serving of Medeira due to its unique taste. Hailing from Portugal, this wine is most divine when accompanied with pecan pie, moist cakes, and yule logs. Truly delicious!

Chablis White Wine

Polina / PEXELS

Chablis

Chablis is Capaldi’s second go-to white wine, and I can understand why. This Chardonnay from Burgundy, France is unbeatable. As Capaldi explains, this is the drink you’ll want to serve with mashed potatoes and stuffing, as it goes so well with starch-heavy foods. Since you’ll likely be eating a lot of those during the holidays, this is the perfect wine to serve at dinner time!

What is the best wine for the holidays?

What is the best wine for the holidays?

Cup Of Couple / PEXELS

Honestly, there are so many refined and delectable wine options to choose from for the holidays, making it hard to pick just one or two bottles. Our list of seven sommelier-backed holiday wines will certainly help you choose, though! Don’t be afraid to ask your friends to chip in for your gathering by bringing their own wine – most of your loved ones will be glad to help out. This way, you’ll have the most opulent holiday party imaginable with plenty of delicious wine to accompany your mouthwatering meals, snacks, apps, and desserts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more hosting + dining tips!

winewine pairingsholiday partyhostinghosting tipsbeveragesfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

meeting taylor swift
Celebrity News

I Met Taylor Swift. Here's What She's Actually Like.

​Chipotle BOGO Extra Holiday Sweater
Food News & Menu Updates

Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Entrees This Weekend – With One Condition

emily blunt josh oconnor steven spielberg new movie
Movies

Steven Spielberg’s Unhinged New Movie Trailer Is Here After A Year Of Secrecy

Noah Wyle in 'The Pitt' season 2
TV

'The Pitt' Season 2 Trailer Reminded Me That I Never Wanna See Dr. Robby Sad

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit