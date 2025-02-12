When it comes to inexpensive wine , Trader Joe’s selection truly reigns supreme. If you’re in the market for a good, soothingsip, but don’t know what to try first, I consulted three separate Reddit threads packed with the best Trader Joe’sshopper recommendations.

Fromfavorite winesto more budget-friendly options , TJ’s bottles easily measure up to gourmet wines – all without the big price tag.

Scroll on for the 8 best Trader Joe's wines (all under $8!) recommended by wine-loving shoppers.

Trader Joe's Maison Barboulot Cabernet Syrah This red blend has the heart of one Redditor that noted it "drinks WAY more expensive than its $6.99 price tag. It’s a forever favorite for me. When I serve it at a dinner party, people always ask what it is.” TJ's says each sip of this red wine is "smooth and fruity" and contains "approachable" notes of cherry and vanilla.

Trader Joe's Charles Shaw Cabernet Sauvignon Oftentimes, $5 bottles of wine tend to disappoint. Not this one from Charles Shaw, though! It was mentioned as a favorite several times on the Trader Joe's Reddit for its impressively full flavors. With notes of blackberry and vanilla, it pairs really well with grilled steak, lamb, or even rich, cheesy pasta dishes.

Trader Joe's Moon X Pinot Noir This $7 was another frequently-mentioned pick. One Redditor noted that “it is easy drinking, a crowd pleaser, but not boring, and a great value." Per Trader Joe's, it carries a "bold plummy profile," plus notes of vanilla, oak, dark fruit, and warm spice.

Trader Joe's Picton Bay Sauvignon Blanc Hailing from a family-owned-and-operated winery, you'll instantly detect the love and care goes into making this $8 bottle upon first sip. Trader Joe's compares its punchy and crisp finish to that of a Granny Smith apple; one Reddit user agreed and said it's simply "very nice."

Trader Joe's La Ferme Julien Rosé For a “nice summer sipper,” you've gotta consult this fresh $7 rosé that also boasts an adorable illustration of a goat on the label. So cute!

Trader Joe's Honey Moon Viognier One Reddit user said that they enjoy this $6 wine because it's "medium-sweet and very flavorful.” The "crisp, floral, phenomenally fruity" varietal white has plenty of fruity notes, which TJ's says pairs naturally with cheeses like brie, Manchego, and blue cheese.

Trader Joe's Espiral Vinho Verde The Vinho Verde region of northern Portugal is known for its sweet, fruity wines like this $5 option. It contains some delightful notes of green apple and melon, so it would make a great summer sipper. One Redditor said that the “price point is unbelievable for how good it is IMO.” Now we've gotta try!

Trader Joe's Charles Shaw Pinot Grigio This $4 number is another cheap Trader Joe's wine you wouldn't expect to be so good. It's got notes of lemon zest, white peach, and. almond, all balanced by a "lively acidity" that levels out each sip. One Redditor shared a tasty hack for this wine in particular: "Since its on the lighter side, I always had a few raspberries that I eat at the end of the glass or slices of jalapeño if I'm feeling spicy.”

