Lady Whistledown has plenty of new people to write about...

Meet The Brand New 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast — Including A Special 'Harry Potter' Star

bridgerton season 4 cast netflix
Netflix
Danielle Forte
By Danielle ForteNov 25, 2025
Since its premiere in 2020, Bridgerton has accrued quite the following, and fans are now anxiously anticipating what’s to come in season 4! As of July 2024, season 3 of the uber successful period drama series amassed 98.5 million views on Netflix, making it the sixth most popular TV show on the streaming service — and one of the most popular shows of all time! Unfortunately, and much to everyone’s dismay, season 4 isn’t hitting Netflix until 2026. Though, two things are certain: the new season will consist of 8 episodes inspired by the third book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series (An Offer from a Gentleman), and we know the characters and the cast behind them.

So, to fill the Bridgerton void in your hearts, we present the official Bridgerton season 4 cast for you to meet and fancy. After all, you deserve nothing less, you deserve everything your heart desires (see what I did there?).

Dearest readers, burning for you below is the official and confirmed Bridgerton season 4 cast featuring beloved faces you can’t imagine your life without, along with ones you have yet to encounter.

yerin ha bridgerton season 4 cast

Gavin Bond/Netflix

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Meet your newest 2026 obsession — and Benedict Bridgerton’s season 4 love interest (and, sadly, a victim of tragic circumstances), Yerin Ha. Ha will play Sophie Baek, or known to Benedict as the Lady in Silver.

Luke Thompson bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Luke Thompson will once again portray the bubbly Benedict Bridgerton as our lead for season 4, where the fairytale begins.

Jonathan Bailey bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

He's loyalty in every form, Jonathan Bailey will reprise his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 4. Fortunately for everyone — and I mean everyone — in the interim we were able to see Bailey grace our screens in Wicked, so this wait doesn’t hurt too much.

Claudia Jessie bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie returns as Eloise Bridgerton, the fifth Bridgerton child and second daughter known for being strong willed and independent in her own right (go Eloise!).

Will Tilston bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Will Tilston is coming back in full swing as his character Gregory Bridgerton, the younger brother we’re all thankful we don’t have! In all seriousness, it’s always cute to see the good ol’ Gregory and Hyacinth banter from time to time.

Florence Hunt bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Florence Hunt returns as Hyacinth Bridgerton, undoubtedly the most outspoken of the Bridgerton bunch.

Ruth Gemmell bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

I found it perfectly fitting to place Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, right under Lord Marcus Anderson, wink, wink!

Hannah Dodd bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling

Francesca Stirling, the sixth Bridgerton progeny, will be played by the one and only Hannah Dodd. On paper, Dodd’s Francesca definitely has some ups and downs, but I'm feeling very hopeful for her future.

Luke Newton bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Ah, Colin Bridgerton, the (fictional) man that you are. Needless to say, Luke Newton will return as Colin Bridgerton in season 4, although I’m not sure he’ll ever one-up his season 3 performance, because who doesn’t fall in love with an iconic friends-to-lover storyline?

Katie Leung bridgerton season 4 cast

John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Sound the alarm, we have a new cast member for you and her name is Lady Araminta Gun, who will be played by Harry Potter star, Katie Leung. Twice-married & twice-widowed with two daughters in tow, Araminta is a rather blunt woman who doesn’t respond well to anyone who stands in her way.

Michelle Mao bridgerton season 4 cast

Instagram/michelleforbreakfast

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Michelle Mao stars as Rosamund Li. Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta’s eldest daughter. Thankfully for her mother — and not so thankfully for Sophie Baek — Rosamund narrows in her sights on Benedict Bridgerton this upcoming season.

Isabella Wei bridgerton season 4 cast

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

I’m very excited for this new cast member, Posy Li, who will be played by Isabella Wei. Posy is Rosamund’s younger, chatty sister. Though, said chattiness often has her putting her foot in her mouth. I can only imagine the scenarios she’ll get her family into, and all I have to say is yes, please!

Nicola Coughlan bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton

Of course, Nicola Coughlan is returning as Penelope Bridgerton. The woman who is far too much like me — and who’s also a (not-so-secret) gossip columnist in her free time — is of course coming back. All jokes aside, Penelope stole the show, no pun intended, in season 3 and has quite the story line to pick back up in season 4.

Masali Baduza bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

The incredible Masali Baduza is the chosen one to portray the gender-swapped Michaela Stirling in season 4. We got a short and sweet glimpse of Michaela at the tail end of season 3, but she’s definitely here to stay!

Victor Alli bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Victor Alli as John Stirling

Victor Alli returns as Francesca's husband and Michaela Stirling's cousin, John Stirling.

Adjoa Andoh bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Adjoa Andoh will return as Lady Danbury in the fourth season. We certainly saw more of Adjoa, deservedly so, as the quick-witted Lady Danbury was a more central role in the series’ third season.

Julie Andrews bridgerton season 4 cast

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

The ever so cherished and brilliantly talented Julie Andrews is making her way back for season 4 to voice the infamous Lady Whistledown. Even though Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope took over voicing the role, showrunner Jess Brownell told Glamour that, “We’re playing around in season 4 with ways that we can explain why it’s still Julie Andrews. I think it’s just—it’s in Penelope’s head the way she officially reads it to herself as she writes.”

Lorraine Ashbourne bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Lorraine Ashbourne will star as Mrs. Varley. The sharp-tongued Featherington family housekeeper will return, (hopefully) continuing to offer unwavering support to the family and comedic relief for fans, including myself.

Daniel Francis bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

Daniel Francis plays Marcus Anderson, the estranged brother of Agatha Danbury. Here's to seeing what's next for Lord Marcus and Violet...

Martins Imhangbe bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

The character who some fans consider to be the most noble of them all, Martins Imhangbe returns as Will Mondrich.

Emma Naomi bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

An outspoken woman after my own heart, Emma Naomi returns as Alice Mondrich, the not-so-subtle wife of Will Mondrich.

Golda Rosheuvel bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel stars as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton season 4, and hopefully for a long time as fans speculate an impending death for her character, given the real-life timeline. Again, let’s hope they rewrite history here.

Hugh Sachs bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Hugh Sachs will return as the Queen’s right hand man, Brimsley. Who doesn’t love this endearing man?

Polly Walker bridgerton season 4 cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Every story needs a nuanced mother and daughter relationship as it’s the gift that keeps on giving, or in this case, the story that keeps on giving. Polly Walker always, and will continue to, deliver in her performance as Portia Featherington.

This post has been updated.

