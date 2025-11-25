Meet The Brand New 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast — Including A Special 'Harry Potter' Star

Since its premiere in 2020, Bridgerton has accrued quite the following, and fans are now anxiously anticipating what’s to come in season 4! As of July 2024, season 3 of the uber successful period drama series amassed 98.5 million views on Netflix, making it the sixth most popular TV show on the streaming service — and one of the most popular shows of all time! Unfortunately, and much to everyone’s dismay, season 4 isn’t hitting Netflix until 2026. Though, two things are certain: the new season will consist of 8 episodes inspired by the third book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series (An Offer from a Gentleman), and we know the characters and the cast behind them.

So, to fill the Bridgerton void in your hearts, we present the official Bridgerton season 4 cast for you to meet and fancy. After all, you deserve nothing less, you deserve everything your heart desires (see what I did there?).

Dearest readers, burning for you below is the official and confirmed Bridgerton season 4 cast featuring beloved faces you can’t imagine your life without, along with ones you have yet to encounter.

Gavin Bond/Netflix Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek Meet your newest 2026 obsession — and Benedict Bridgerton’s season 4 love interest (and, sadly, a victim of tragic circumstances), Yerin Ha. Ha will play Sophie Baek, or known to Benedict as the Lady in Silver.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton Luke Thompson will once again portray the bubbly Benedict Bridgerton as our lead for season 4, where the fairytale begins.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton He's loyalty in every form, Jonathan Bailey will reprise his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 4. Fortunately for everyone — and I mean everyone — in the interim we were able to see Bailey grace our screens in Wicked, so this wait doesn’t hurt too much.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton Claudia Jessie returns as Eloise Bridgerton, the fifth Bridgerton child and second daughter known for being strong willed and independent in her own right (go Eloise!).



Liam Daniel/Netflix Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton Will Tilston is coming back in full swing as his character Gregory Bridgerton, the younger brother we’re all thankful we don’t have! In all seriousness, it’s always cute to see the good ol’ Gregory and Hyacinth banter from time to time.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton Florence Hunt returns as Hyacinth Bridgerton, undoubtedly the most outspoken of the Bridgerton bunch.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton I found it perfectly fitting to place Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, right under Lord Marcus Anderson, wink, wink!



Liam Daniel/Netflix Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling Francesca Stirling, the sixth Bridgerton progeny, will be played by the one and only Hannah Dodd. On paper, Dodd’s Francesca definitely has some ups and downs, but I'm feeling very hopeful for her future.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton Ah, Colin Bridgerton, the (fictional) man that you are. Needless to say, Luke Newton will return as Colin Bridgerton in season 4, although I’m not sure he’ll ever one-up his season 3 performance, because who doesn’t fall in love with an iconic friends-to-lover storyline?



John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun Sound the alarm, we have a new cast member for you and her name is Lady Araminta Gun, who will be played by Harry Potter star, Katie Leung. Twice-married & twice-widowed with two daughters in tow, Araminta is a rather blunt woman who doesn’t respond well to anyone who stands in her way.



Instagram/michelleforbreakfast Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li Michelle Mao stars as Rosamund Li. Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta’s eldest daughter. Thankfully for her mother — and not so thankfully for Sophie Baek — Rosamund narrows in her sights on Benedict Bridgerton this upcoming season.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Isabella Wei as Posy Li I’m very excited for this new cast member, Posy Li, who will be played by Isabella Wei. Posy is Rosamund’s younger, chatty sister. Though, said chattiness often has her putting her foot in her mouth. I can only imagine the scenarios she’ll get her family into, and all I have to say is yes, please!

Liam Daniel/Netflix Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton Of course, Nicola Coughlan is returning as Penelope Bridgerton. The woman who is far too much like me — and who’s also a (not-so-secret) gossip columnist in her free time — is of course coming back. All jokes aside, Penelope stole the show, no pun intended, in season 3 and has quite the story line to pick back up in season 4.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling The incredible Masali Baduza is the chosen one to portray the gender-swapped Michaela Stirling in season 4. We got a short and sweet glimpse of Michaela at the tail end of season 3, but she’s definitely here to stay!



Liam Daniel/Netflix Victor Alli as John Stirling Victor Alli returns as Francesca's husband and Michaela Stirling's cousin, John Stirling.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury Adjoa Andoh will return as Lady Danbury in the fourth season. We certainly saw more of Adjoa, deservedly so, as the quick-witted Lady Danbury was a more central role in the series’ third season.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown The ever so cherished and brilliantly talented Julie Andrews is making her way back for season 4 to voice the infamous Lady Whistledown. Even though Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope took over voicing the role, showrunner Jess Brownell told Glamour that, “We’re playing around in season 4 with ways that we can explain why it’s still Julie Andrews. I think it’s just—it’s in Penelope’s head the way she officially reads it to herself as she writes.”



Liam Daniel/Netflix Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley Lorraine Ashbourne will star as Mrs. Varley. The sharp-tongued Featherington family housekeeper will return, (hopefully) continuing to offer unwavering support to the family and comedic relief for fans, including myself.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson Daniel Francis plays Marcus Anderson, the estranged brother of Agatha Danbury. Here's to seeing what's next for Lord Marcus and Violet...



Liam Daniel/Netflix Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich The character who some fans consider to be the most noble of them all, Martins Imhangbe returns as Will Mondrich.

Liam Daniel/Netflix Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich An outspoken woman after my own heart, Emma Naomi returns as Alice Mondrich, the not-so-subtle wife of Will Mondrich.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte Golda Rosheuvel stars as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton season 4, and hopefully for a long time as fans speculate an impending death for her character, given the real-life timeline. Again, let’s hope they rewrite history here.



Liam Daniel/Netflix Hugh Sachs as Brimsley Hugh Sachs will return as the Queen’s right hand man, Brimsley. Who doesn’t love this endearing man?



Liam Daniel/Netflix Polly Walker as Portia Featherington Every story needs a nuanced mother and daughter relationship as it’s the gift that keeps on giving, or in this case, the story that keeps on giving. Polly Walker always, and will continue to, deliver in her performance as Portia Featherington.



This post has been updated.