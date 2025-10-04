If you’re in the mood for a mix of gripping mysteries, emotional dramas, and a little trip back in time, BritBox has you covered this October. From the return of fan favorites to classic crime series, the lineup is stacked with stories that will keep you hooked. Here’s a look at five shows landing on the streamer this month.

Scroll to see all the BritBox shows you don't wanna miss in October 2025!

BritBox Karen Pirie (Season 2) — Airing On BritBox Now The young detective Karen Pirie is back with a brand-new case. Season 2 takes her investigative skills into even darker territory, as she reopens another chilling cold case. The series has stood out for flipping the usual detective formula—it balances suspense with a grounded look at how past crimes affect the present. If you liked Season 1’s mix of mystery and heart, you’ll want to dive right back in.

BritBox Ripper Street (Seasons 1–3) — On BritBox October 10, 2025 For those who like their dramas gritty, Ripper Street is a must. Set in Victorian-era London in the aftermath of Jack the Ripper, it follows the detectives of H Division as they deal with brutal crimes in Whitechapel. With its layered characters and haunting setting, it’s both a period drama and a crime thriller rolled into one. Having three seasons drop at once makes it easy to binge if you’re ready for a darker ride.

BritBox Beyond Paradise (Season 3) — On BritBox October 14, 2025 A spin-off of Death in Paradise, this cozy crime drama has quickly earned a loyal following. Season 3 continues the story of DI Humphrey Goodman as he navigates both quirky small-town cases and his personal life. It’s lighter than some of BritBox’s darker mysteries, making it a perfect pick if you want something charming but still clever.

BritBox Apple Tree Yard — On BritBox October 22, 2025 This psychological drama digs into how one decision can unravel everything. The story follows a respected scientist whose life takes a sharp turn after a secret affair. What starts as a passionate romance spirals into a tense courtroom drama, raising big questions about trust, choices, and consequences. It’s a limited series, so you can watch the entire story play out in just a few nights.

BritBox Ten Pound Poms — On BritBox October 29, 2025 Inspired by true events, Ten Pound Poms tells the story of British families who migrated to Australia in the 1950s under a government scheme. They were promised a better life, but what they found didn’t always match the dream. The series offers a mix of family drama and themes of identity and belonging, showing both the highs and lows of trying to start fresh somewhere new.

If you’re looking for something new to watch this month, BritBox has options for just about every mood—whether that’s a drama that digs into its characters, a mystery that keeps you guessing, or a period piece that’s easy to binge in a couple of sittings.

It's the sort of line-up that makes you want to curl up on your couch and lock in to a gripping new series. Let us know which BritBox show you're excited for in the comments!