5 Steps to Defining a Successful Brand Strategy
Selfmade, Brit + Co's interactive business course, wrapped up another week of smart business women sharing their best ideas and experiences. This week we dive into all things BRAND, and believe us, there's a lot to cover! As part of our collaboration with Office Depot, we're sharing a sampling of what our students learned so you can learn along with us!
Emily Heyward, branding expert, co-founder of Red Antler, and author of Obsessed: Building a Brand People Love from Day One, shared five principles that define a brand strategy. But first, why should people care? "Of all the choices they have in your category and all the places they can spend their time, why should they pick you? Branding at its core is figuring that out, being able to articulate: Why does this business matter? Why does it need to exist in the world? What problem is it solving for people?" says Heyward.
Here's a recap:
1. Solve real problems. First, figure out what problem you're solving, not just the solution you're offering. And avoid the backtrack: "The problem shouldn't be self-serving," says Heyward. "You don't want to back fit it into your business because people are not sitting around waiting for your business to exist." Instead, ask yourself: "What is the problem that exists even if my business didn't exist? What's the human truth that people are walking around and experiencing every day?"
2. Connect the rational with the emotional. What is your product actually doing for consumers? Heyward says rather than thinking, 'Well, I have my emotional brand narrative and I have my product benefits, how do I balance them?' — it's better to ask yourself, 'How do I connect them? How do I think about one idea that really expresses what my product actually does but brings it to a more emotionally relevant place?' You want to weave that emotional narrative through everything you do so your customer feels that story and identifies with it.
3. Think beyond a social community. "Because of social media, there's this feeling of pressure that you have to see your community online, like if you're not seeing people commenting on your Instagram posts and sharing your stories that you don't have community," says Heyward. But social media doesn't make sense for every brand. Think about the brands you love that you don't necessarily follow online. "The way that we think about community is: How do you tap into people's values and what they care about? And from that create a connection among your audience that might not be seen but it's certainly felt," says Heyward.
4. Focus, focus, focus. "You really do need to get comfortable leaving sets of consumers behind in order to tell a more focused and compelling story," says Heyward. That means don't try to be all things to all people. Find your niche and grow affinity over time, *then* you can start to look at branching out into more products and services.
5. Redefine expectations. "Once you've gotten past the problem that you're solving for people, think about how am I going to surpass people's expectations?" says Heyward. "Think about an amazing experience in a restaurant or in a hotel. It's not even about the food. It's those little moments like when they give you a free bag of cookies that get you wanting to come back and experience more, because it's those moments when you're not expecting it that someone can really surprise you."
Pocket doors are so delightful in and of themselves. They appear when you need them, get tucked away when you don't, and make it easy to define rooms while keeping an open floor plan. Add to the pocket door a joyful patterned wallpaper surprise, and you will be sent right into fits of visual jubilation! Or something ;) Today we're sharing two simple and impactful pocket door makeovers that zhuzh up your space in a jiffy.
Anjelika Temple here, co-founder of Brit + Co and proud owner of several pocket doors! When I moved into my first real grown-up house a couple years ago, I knew I wanted to incorporate wallpaper so reached out to our friends at Chasing Paper to see how we might collaborate. It felt like a total lightbulb moment when I realized I could create a surprise pop of pattern on a couple sets of pocket doors.
Not only is it a whimsical way to bring color into a space, but the doors double as picture-perfect backdrops for all your SFH (selfies from home, obvs).
A few pro tips about install:
- Removable wallpaper is miraculously forgiving! You can take it on and off multiple times without it losing integrity (or mucking up your surface).
- I ordered this adhesive wallpaper installation kit with a squeegee and xacto knife and it worked super well. I also recommend a sharp pair of scissors for cutting longer lines.
- This is a two-person job! Get a friend, put on a playlist, and get ready to bond.
- Wild, organic patterns like Tally are great because it's challenging to spot any imperfections in pattern alignment; keep pattern choice in mind if you've got a lot of corners to match up. More geometric patterns and larger shapes leave less room for error (but are awesome in their own right!).
BATHROOM POCKET DOORS
In our primary bathroom, we chose the wallpaper pattern Tally, designed by Kelly Ventura, in White and Navy. In our space, the navy reads as a soft black, which is perfect for the space. It's easy to combine an ever-rotating collection of linens with the Tally pattern.
I love how the white trim becomes the perfect frame around this pocket door piece of art.
My favorite moment in this space is the fact that you actually get a third pop of pattern thanks to our serendipitously placed mirror!
And yes, this one works pretty darn well as a backdrop too ;)
LIVING ROOM DOUBLE DOORS
This set of doors is definitely a focal point of our home. It separates our living room from our primary bedroom which opens onto our backyard. The doors are pretty much always open, but when they're closed we wanted to evoke a fun, nature-inspired vibe. With that in mind, we selected the Lines and Moons pattern by Thimblepress in Green and Brown.
Earth mama vibes up in here! I love how the shapes and colors echo the ferns you see through the windows and the acorn wood details throughout the house.
Love this pattern moment, and xacto-ing out the door handle is def on the oddly satisfying DIY list.
For a pattern lover like me, I love that now I have this instant photo backdrop!
Thanks to Chasing Paper for providing these rolls of pure pattern amazingness. Head to chasingpaper.com to find our own favorites and start adding patterns to your home!
(Wallpaper wingwoman: Kayla Haykin; Photography: Kurt Andre)