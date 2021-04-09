These Sisters Found Their Startup Win in Stickers from Asia
You can wear many hats running a business and sometimes some look better than others. Thanks to Office Depot, we're talking with Koyun Fan, co-founder of Sticky Rice Sisters, about finding inspiration along the way and staying organized on the road to success.
B+C: What set you on this entrepreneurial path of Sticky Rice Sisters?
One day I was looking for stickers and cards to use to write to kids for a program I volunteer for when I came across Etsy shops selling products I was familiar with, growing up in Taiwan. I always had easy access to cute stickers and stationery, so I thought I should just bring them to the U.S. myself and also share Taiwanese culture with others. I also thought that if others can do it, I can do it too. I had been a marketing professional for many years before starting the store. I was still working full-time when I first started, and thought this could be something fun to work on outside of work. Also, I thought that with my marketing experience, running and promoting a store shouldn't be too hard. I had no idea what I was getting myself into!
B + C: What was your most valuable takeaway from Selfmade?
I've thought about taking a business course or pursuing an MBA previously, but the cost and commitment made it difficult to. When I saw the 10-week-course on Brit's Instagram, I knew it was right for me. Since everything would be online and recorded with unlimited future access, I knew I would have enough time to consume all the information and refer back to it whenever I wanted.
I had a great experience with all the coaches. They were amazing and super helpful. I learned so much about the different aspects of business, from ideation, to creating new products, operations, legal, finance, marketing and more! I love how the course started with helping us establish the right mindset. The coaches taught us to not limit ourselves. My coach, Naomi Powell, was always challenging us on our beliefs about ourselves and she would tell us to set higher and bigger goals. It is definitely something I always think about now and I have her voice in my head.
All of my classmates were AMAZING. Everyone was so talented and so willing to share. It was truly a community of women who were cheering each other on and rooting for each other.
B + C: What's the biggest challenge you face as a small business owner?
Not knowing if I am doing things "correctly" has definitely been an obstacle. I have tackled this by sending out surveys to our customers and followers asking for their feedback. This is also something Brit would always talk about--we should just ask others what they think instead of guessing. People are pretty good at giving honest and helpful feedback and it really helps with thinking about future plans.
B + C: Who are your role models in the entrepreneurial space?
Not to sound super cheesy, but I would say it's Brit. She is such a great example of Selfmade. She started the company by herself and continues to innovate and inspire. She always radiates positive energy and in the Selfmade course she made herself available to everyone. She didn't just share what she knows, but also brought in her network to help us. My favorite thing she said is that we are all creative--creativity exists in many different forms!
B + C: What's one piece of advice you would give to female entrepreneurs on the brink of starting?
You will never be 100 percent ready so just start now and learn and improve as you go. You will make mistakes, things won't go as planned, you might not have customers to start, but you will learn. If you keep waiting for the "right moment," or wait until "you're ready," you have already lost time that you could've used to learn on the job or make mistakes. In the beginning, not a lot of people will know you, so it doesn't matter what you do--you can try anything you want and figure out what works and doesn't. As you start to have more customers and followers, you will start to get better and they will help you, encourage you, and support you.
B + C: What's one female-owned business that you absolutely love and support?
There are so many I love and support. To name a few fellow stationery stores: A Jar of Pickles, Occasionallish, AnnSunn, and fellow Selfmade businesses Evening Star Baby, Summer Space Studio, and The Ponnery! They are all amazing women running their own businesses.
B + C: How do you stay motivated?
I look at stores I want to become. I try not to think of them as competition but as inspirations, so when I see them working hard on their businesses it motivates me to do so as well. I also listen to motivational audio books or podcasts where they interview other business owners like How I Built This and Skimm'd from the Couch.
B + C: How do you stay organized? What tools or apps help you stay productive?
I think I'm a very organized person. I use Dropbox for photos and Google Docs for everything else. My tip would be to always name your files and have a system for it so it's easy to search and find easily when you need them.
We're inspired! Thanks Koyun for sharing your story and your organizing tips! You can find Sticky Rice Sisters at SticyRiceSisters.com and @StickyRiceSisters, or email at koyun@stickyricesisters.com.
This 30-Minute Chicken Recipe Offers A Creative Way To Eat Your Veggies
We already know hasselback potatoes are a crowd-pleaser, but wait until you sink your teeth into this chicken-centric version which uses PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts to bring it to life. As an added bonus, this recipe is designed to make clean-up easy with a one dish method! Scroll ahead for the easy-peasy how-to guide that you'll want to bookmark for your next home-cooked meal.
Hasselback Chicken with Spring Vegetables
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 2 PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tomato sliced
- 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced cut in half
- feta cheese, crumbled
- lemon juice from 1 lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Step One
Slice veggies into half moon shapes to easily add to the chicken. Then make horizontal cuts across each PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST and place in a small oven-safe dish.
Step Two
Add your veggies to the slices you made in your chicken being careful not to overcrowd the chicken breast.
Step Three
Mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, garlic powder, pepper, chili powder, olive oil, lemon juice and oregano to create a caramel glaze for the chicken.
Step Four
Coat chicken generously with the sweet and tangy glaze. Then bake at 350˚F for 20 minutes.
Step Five
For a little char on your veggies, broil on high for 4 to 6 minutes.
Step Six
Remove the chicken from the oven, top with feta cheese, serve with a side of fries or a cucumber salad and enjoy!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.