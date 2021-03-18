The Ultimate Home-Buying Checklist
Buying your first home comes with all the emotions — from the excitement of finding your perfect forever home to the nerve-racking experience of handing over your life's savings and taking on a large debt. And there's no Master Class for preparing for your first or any home buy. We chatted up Mint.com's CFP Brittney Castro, who walked us through the financial checklist for making sure you stay within budget. "This is really important because it will make sure you don't stretch yourself too thin and get into something we call "house poor," where all your money goes toward the house and you have nothing left for other goals or retirement," says Castro. Here are 10 steps for making a smart investment.
1. Know How Much You Can Afford. Before you fall for that 4 bed, 4 bath dream house, start by taking a good look at your budget. "Determine what bills you have, what your rent is now, how much more you could afford in the mortgage payment and other housing costs, which should include property taxes, home insurance, and maintenance and repairs," says Castro.
You can get a good estimate of what the mortgage will be from most real estate sites or use an online mortgage calculator and decide if you can swing it with your annual budget. "We talk a lot about budgeting and following the 50, 20, 30 rule of thumb," says Castro. That means you should dedicate 50 percent of your budget for fixed bills, 20 percent for savings, and 30 percent for fun stuff or variable expenses. "Out of that 50 percent, the guide is typically no more than like 28 percent of that is for your housing costs," she adds.
2. Start a Home Savings Account. If you're not quite at your home budget goal, you can open a home savings account to earn more interest than you would on a checking or regular savings account. "Because goals of a home down payment are usually five years or less, we suggest opening a savings account versus maybe investing in the stock market because that comes with more risk. You just don't know what the market will be five years from now when you want to buy the home."
This is also a good idea if you want to start saving for home repairs in case, for example, the roof breaks or if you don't have taxes and insurance embedded in your monthly payments.
3. Get Pre-Approved. Interest rates are low right now, which is a great time to lock in a mortgage rate. That said, you want to shop around for the best mortgage rate and loan. Castro recommends a locking in a 30-year fixed rate (where the interest rate doesn't change over time so no financial surprises) and that you're putting enough of a down payment (20 percent recommended) to not have primary mortgage insurance, or PMI. "Technically, you could get in the home sooner by putting down 5 percent because you won't have to save as long, but you just have to factor in there's going to be an additional monthly cost," she says.
Once you have your pre-approval, you'll be able to start searching with confidence knowing that you have the financials backed up (and the seller will feel confident too). FYI, here are the forms you'll need to get your mortgage approval:
- The last two years' worth of your tax returns
- Pay stubs or proof of income for the last two months
- All bank statements, plus brokerage and investment account statements, for the last two years
- Proof you have cash for the down payment and closing (or a gift letter if your parents are helping you)
- ID like a driver's license or passport
4. Find a Realtor You Trust. Shop around for a local realtor too; someone who really understands the market in the area you're looking *and* someone you feel comfortable representing you. This is a big moment in your life at not a small expense so make sure the person guiding you through it feels like the right business partner.
5. Start Your Search. Here's the fun part, and usually step 1 for many. But it's important to cover 1-4 first to avoid disappointment and wasted time. Also, it's easy to fall in love with a home online. But set reasonable expectations for seeing it in person (those wide-angle lenses can really make a difference) and take the time to explore the neighborhood, day and night. Balance out what you'll need to repair on a fixer vs. choosing something turnkey in your budget range. And think for the long-term, how you'll grow into it vs. what you need right now.
6. Make an Offer. Congrats! You found your perfect home. Now comes the negotiating. Once you make an offer with the help of your agent, you'll have to put down what is called earnest money, to show that you're serious about your offer. This can be anywhere from 1 to 3 percent of the purchase price and goes into an escrow account (and will go toward the purchase of the home at closing). But note: if the deal falls through because of a problem on the seller's end, you get your money back, but if the problem is on your end (because you can't get financing), you may have to go to court to recoup it.
7. Get Financing. You may not get final approval on your loan until right before closing but you'll start the process once an offer is accepted. There's a lot of back and forth here as the lender determines whether you're worth the risk.
8. Order Your Inspections/Appraisal. You'll want to order a home inspection to make sure there are no surprises that will cost you later. This can also help with the negotiation process if there are issues like electrical or plumbing that weren't clear when you made the initial offer. As the buyer, you pay for the inspection and your realtor can help you schedule it.
9. Buy Home Insurance. You'll need to be approved for home insurance in order to finalize the loan approval so start that process ASAP.
10. Close (Yay!). The big day is here! You're officially a homeowner. So proud. On closing day, you'll sign a crazy amount of paperwork and your financing will be approved and ready to go. You'll also score the keys to the house! Before the final day, make sure that you have a certified check or scheduled a wire payment for your down payment and closing costs, you've got your homeowners insurance set up, and you have your ID with you. Congrats and happy decorating!
Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we break down 10+ common tax forms and what they mean for you.
Oooohh how I love a good checklist! And what could possibly be more glamorous than a TAX CHECKLIST?!!? But before I start down this fun-filled path, I want to point out a few things worth noting. We all can agree that 2020 was epically weird. Along with that weirdness, we have to remember that there have been many tax code changes in 2020 that pertain to all types of things from loan forgiveness to IRA loans to student loan deferment. As I have been doing all along with this series, I would highly encourage you to consult with a Block Advisors tax pro if you are even remotely unsure of some of the funky 2020 tax changes. And with that, I present the Ultimate Tax Checklist:
Get Organized: This seems rather obvious, doesn't it? But what does this actually mean? First create a physical folder for your tax forms that will come in the mail (if you file jointly, you and your partners should both know about this folder). For the forms that you can download electronically, you should park them in some kind of drop box so that they are all in the same place (again, share this drive with your partner).
What To Look For In the Mail and Email:
There are all kinds of tax forms you need to accumulate from January until the time you file. Here is a decent, but not comprehensive, list:
W-2 — This is provided to you from your employer that includes your wages in the past year and your withholdings.
1099-NEC — This will be provided to you from any entity that has paid you $600 or more for independent contracting work done in the past year. You have likely filled out a W-9 prior to this form being sent out.
Tax forms from investments — This could come as a 1099-B (reports capital gains and losses); 1099-DIV (for dividends and capital gain distributions); 1099-INT (interest income); 1099-R (reports distributions from retirement accounts). Depending on your situation, there are some other 1099 forms that may also be provided. All of these forms are provided to you by your financial institution and usually roll out between January and mid-March. If you have multiple financial institutions or you changed institutions throughout the year, expect these forms to come from all institutions.
Mortgage Interest — This will be sent by your mortgage lender and will indicate how much mortgage interest you paid in 2020. NOTE: If you refinanced your mortgage in 2020, be on the lookout for forms from both lenders.
Gather Up Your Deductions:
If you run your own business, you should already have your deductions outlined. Deductions can range from things like payroll, to employee healthcare costs to printer paper. Some people prefer to use sophisticated software to help them track their deductions throughout the year so the expenses are readily available come tax time. If you don't have software, build a spreadsheet and make sure you list the date of the transactions and the reason for the expense. This will be helpful if you are ever subject to an audit. It is helpful to run your expenses by a Block Advisors tax pro to make sure it's a legitimate write-off. Also, you should make a list of all of your charitable deductions as well. Other deductions can include things like medical and dental expenses and state and local income taxes. Again, if this is overwhelming, get help.
"Tracking your expenses and knowing if they qualify for a deduction takes time and expertise. Especially in this changing environment, you need to know what's allowable and where you might be missing out on a valuable deduction for your business," said Cathi Reed, Block Advisors Regional Director. "Business owners know the burden of paperwork and staying up-to-date. Luckily, working with a Block Advisors small business certified tax pro means you have an experienced partner who knows the details inside and out and can take the heavy lifting off your plate."
Special Forms for Business Owners:
Form 1120S — If you run an S-Corp, you will fill out IRS Form 1120S for your business income tax return. This informs the IRS of your total taxable earnings in a tax year and will be used to determine an S-Corp's business' income, gains, losses, tax credits, and deductions.
Form 1065 — If you run a partnership, you will file one partnership return for information purposes on Form 1065. In fact, one partner is designated to sign on behalf of the partnership. Each partner will then report their share of the partnership income and deductions individually on their Form 1040.
K-1 — This is issued to partners and S corporation shareholders to show your taxable information as part of a business partnership or S corporation. This means that if the business has income, deductions, credits to "pass through" to you, you'll likely receive a K-1 to report this info on your own tax return. Keep in mind that K-1s can often be delayed which could cause a delay in filing. If you are due to receive a K-1, find out the timeline as it may make sense to file an extension.
Form 4562 — If you've acquired or bought real or tangible property used for business purposes, you will file IRS Form 4562 which is the depreciation and amortization form. If you are claiming a deduction for amortization or depreciation, making an election to expense business property, claiming bonus depreciation, or providing information to the IRS about the business use of automobiles or other listed property, you need Form 4562.
The IRS loves forms. The above list, by no means, should act as a comprehensive list so make sure to engage with a tax professional to make sure you have the correct forms to meet your personal and business needs.
