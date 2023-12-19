"The Buccaneers" Season 2 Is Officially Coming, Proving Romance Reigns Supreme
Much like its main characters, The Buccaneers hit the Apple TV+ scene with flash and fervor. We fell in love with the St. George sisters, longing to see them find romance and (more importantly) true happiness by any means necessary. We embraced each girl in all their messy, shocking, period drama glory. We watched until the very end, desperately wanting more! And after the popularity of the first season, it's no wonder the network renewed this dreamy show for a second season.
Keep reading to learn more about Apple TV+'s renewal of The Buccaneers!
Note: This contains spoilers about season one's finale!
When did Apple TV+ announce season two of The Buccaneers?
Apple TV+ announced the renewal of The Buccaneers in a press release on December 19, 2023.
When is "The Buccaneers" season 2 coming out?
The Buccaneers still has to start production — from plot mapping to filming — so we don't think there will be a release date anytime soon. Fingers crossed we don't have to wait too long, though!
How does Katherine Jakeways feel about the series' renewal?
We had the opportunity to speak with series creator Katherine Jakeways,and she shared her enthusiasm about creating such a riveting new period drama. Now that The Buccaneers is renewed for another season, she told Apple TV+, "We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”
What did Apple TV+'s Europe Creative Director say about the new upcoming season?
In the same press release, Jay Hunt admitted, "...we’re excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends." If you ask us, it sounds season two of The Buccaneers is off to a great start!
Has a plot for the second season been revealed?
Not yet, but we're absolutely sure it's coming in the new year!
What happened in the season finale of The Buccaneers?
Viewers watch as Nan St. George took a step back in order for her sister Jinny to have a chance to be happy. This leaves her in the position to move forward with her marriage to Theo, Duke of Tintagel, but it appears she her birth mother may be closer than she realized. Our other characters — like Mabel and Honoria — are left to decide how they want to live their lives as well.
It was a shocking cliffhanger and we can see why fans are thirsty for more.
Where can I watch "The Buccaneers" Season 1?
All eight episodes of The Buccaneers are available to stream on Apple TV+. Just be sure to bake a few warm dessert recipes and grab a glass of wine to have while you binge watch them.
