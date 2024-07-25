8 Times Glen Powell Melted Our Hearts
We've seen many iterations of Glen Powell over the last six years. Set It Up brought out Goofy Glen, while he gave us plenty of charm in Top Gun: Maverick and made us swoon in Anyone But You. But this summer's Twisters has given the people what we really needed: Country Glen. Which, if I'm honest, feels like his truest self (he is from Texas, after all). The Twisters press tour has had me giggling and kicking my feet — and if you're still mad they cut his kiss with Daisy Edgar-Jones from the end of the movie, then keep scrolling for Glen's best behind-the-scenes moments.
When He Tried To Prove He Was A Good Kisser
@filmxcx “I dont give a rip” bitchh hes funny i cant #twisters #twistersmovie #glenpowell #daisyedgarjones #movie #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #hotones #interviews ♬ original sound - filmxcx
Don't worry Glen. I absolutely believe you're a good kisser.
When He Adopted Brisket
Glen Powell's dog Brisket has basically become the internet's dog at this point, and it's the greatest thing that could have happened.
When He Admitted He "Really Wants" Kids
@cbsmornings Glen Powell says that he’s not chasing love — but he told Gayle King that if love “comes and hits [him] in the face,” then he’s ready for it. #glenpowell #hitman #topgun ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings
If you ask me, Glen's time with his niece and nephew proves he'll be a great dad. I'm swooning!
When He Shotgunned Daisy Edgar-Jones' Beer
@andimitchellll Lord help me #glenpowell ♬ original sound - ANDI
I don't know why this is so hot, but it is. Is it the gentlemanly gesture of finishing Daisy's beer for her? Is it the backwards hat? Let me just rewatch the video for research.
When He Reminded Us Of His Roots
Glen Powell has been AROUND y'all, and his acting career goes all the way back to Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, where he made an appearance opposite Daryl Sabara. He says it was "one of the best days of my whole life."
When He Went All In On Brat Summer
@anthonyramosofficial Viral 🌪️ @twistersmovie #GlenPowell #DaisyEdgarJones ♬ original sound - Anthony Ramos
Brat summer is about one thing, and one thing only: having a wild good time. And Glen looks like he's having a great time hopping on the TikTok dance trend.
When He Conducted Red Carpet Karaoke
@username28565467 GLEN #unwritten #glenpowell #anyonebutyou ♬ original sound - sammy
The most iconic part of Anyone But You features Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney singing "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. Not only is Glen smiling while fans sing the song, he's dancing, conducting, and singing himself. Cute!
When He Revealed His Parents' Roles In His Movies
@fallontonight Glen Powell calls his parents nepo-mommy and nepo-daddy now that they’ve made cameos in all his movies 🤣 #FallonTonight #GlenPowell #SydneySweeney#AnyoneButYou ♬ original sound - FallonTonight
Glen Powell is really just a family guy at heart, and he LOVES his parents.
