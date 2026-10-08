Campus Drivers is the new Prime Video show that will fill the college romance void. I know we're all waiting (pretty impatiently, might I add) for Off-Campus season 2 to hit Prime Video, but there's a brand new college romance show that will hold us over until we get all of Elle Kennedy's books onscreen: Campus Drivers! The Prime Video show follow two students at Belrose University who are basically forced to room together and end up catching feelings. Classic.

Here's everything we know about Campus Drivers before the new romance show drops on Prime Video.

What is Campus Drivers on Prime Video about? Prime Video Campus Drivers introduces us to Lois (Carmen Kassovitz), who winds up at Belrose University thanks to her boyfriend Max (Enzo Lorente). Things are going great meeting new friends (like grumpy neighbor Lane (Baptiste Masseline)) and getting adjusted to college life...until Max breaks her heart. Naturally, Lane lets Lois crash at his place and unbelievable chemistry and attraction ensue. The first season will follow the plot of C.S. Quill’s Fast Lane book which means that not only is it a college romance just like Off-Campus, but we might see multiple stories and characters just like Off-Campus! (And Bridgerton for that matter). While hockey unites the Briar U guys, Campus Drivers revolves around Lane's friend group of rideshare drivers.

Who's in the Campus Drivers cast? Prime Video The Campus Drivers cast includes Carmen Kassovitz as Lois, Baptiste Masseline as Lane, Madior Fall as Donovan, Eloïse Rey as Carrie, Félix Nebel as Adam, Esteban Vial as Lewis, Enzo Lorente as Max, Cassandra Cano as Emma, Louna Balavoine as Becca, and Paolo Luka-Noé as Aaron.

Where can I watch Campus Drivers? Prime Video Campus Drivers drops on Prime Video November 6, 2026. Keep your eyes peeled for updates — we'll let you know as soon as we find out more!

How many episodes are in Campus Drivers? Prime Video Reports show that Campus Drivers will have six episodes total, and that all of them will be available to stream on November 6. Get ready: your new fall show obsession is here!

Loving Campus Drivers so far? Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV show updates and pop culture news. Read KJ Apa, Archie Renaux & Isabel May Star in New Forbidden Romance Movie Falling next!

This post has been updated.