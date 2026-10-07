Romance movies might be totally swoon-worthy, but they can also be so messy. KJ Apa's brand new film Falling finds its characters at a very interesting crossroads when two best friends fall in love with the same woman. And if iconic films like The Notebook taught us anything, it's that relationships are complicated...and Falling is no exception.

Here's everything you need to know about Falling before it premieres in theaters October 9, 2026.

What was the point of the movie Falling? Johnny (Archie Renaux) and Jack (KJ Apa) are not exactly successful in love. There's always something gone wrong, and they never quite find themselves in the right, longterm relationship. But that changes when Jack falls for Jillian (Isabel May)...and then Johnny falls for her too. So now we have a forbidden romance between two best friends vying for the same woman, who I suppose is also somewhat encouraging them. Yeah this is messy but I have to admit I'm excited to see how this unfolds. "Thanks to everyone who showed up for our little movie last night, especially @_willgibb_ who came all the way from Australia what an absolute legend," KJ wrote on Instagram after the movie's premiere. "I’m so proud of this movie."

Who's in the Falling cast with KJ Apa? Brainstorm Media The Falling cast is very charismatic and energetic, and it's no wonder there's such insane chemistry between the main leads. “KJ and Archie are so different, so it was quite easy to understand why the character would fall in love with each of them for different reasons,” Isabel May told The Knockturnal. “Ultimately, everyone has something you want and something you don’t. Of course, you just want to gobble them both up.” Falling stars KJ Apa, Isabel May, Archie Renaux, Emma Laird, Alex Jarrett, Nick Hendrix, Sophie Simnett, and Will Close.

Where can I stream Falling? Brainstorm Media Falling hits theaters on October 9, 2026, and then will be available on digital November 10, 2026.

Are you a fan of messy romance movies? Read up on why Dakota Fanning's New Romance Movie is For The Notebook Obsessed next.