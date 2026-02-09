Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

"No Criminals" rule is just the start.

E!’s Most ‘Unhinged’ Show Yet:  Putting Canceled Celebs in One House

Getting Back On Track
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryFeb 09, 2026
E! is going to be unleashing what might just be their most unhinged reality show yet: Becoming Uncanceled. The reality show focuses on a rehabilitation center for celebs who got canceled. Oh, and the kicker? They all live together under one roof. (Nothing can go wrong here, right?)

The group of fallen stars will do whatever it takes to redeem themselves, but will they be able to do so with all the chaotic drama that’s about to go down, sharing enclosed space with a bunch of heated personalities?

The premise has a lot of people talking, and not all the reactions are positive. While some fans can’t wait for the new E! Series to bring on the drama, others are under the impression that these cancelled celebs might not be worthy of the spotlight or redemption.

Here's everything we know about 'Becoming Uncanceled"

Who Will Be On The Series?

Since the show is in early development, no cast has been announced yet. However, Val Boreland, the president of the media company Versant, confessed that she’s not opposed to including some politicians in the mix. What she did make clear, though, is that there will be no criminals. It’s more likely the cast will be full of careless celebrities who have made harmful comments, trying to prove to audiences that they’re not bad people.

Do Cancelled Individuals Deserve A Redemption Arc?

My personal opinion? I’m all for the reality show. Not only is the premise highly entertaining, but I also think it will be fascinating to watch these stars learn from their past mistakes as they strive to become better people. I personally do not want to live in a world where redemption isn’t an option, because where does that leave the people who are disgraced by society? How will they ever right their wrongs from past mistakes or show improvement if cancel culture refuses to allow growth? Would we prefer they just remain these shameful monsters in the dark, who are forced to be ostracized until their last dying breath? It sounds dramatic, but honestly, so is cancel culture.

Is Redemption Possible?

I want to live in a world where redemption is possible. I want to live in a world where bad people are held accountable for the hurt they’ve caused, yet are allowed to grow without being automatically dismissed for all of eternity.

Now, don’t get me wrong. In some cases, celebs have entered the point-of-no-return zone when it comes to their crimes and cancellations, where redemption seems pretty much impossible. But according to the E! showrunners, the series won’t feature totally unredeemable celebs who’ve committed crimes or caused serious harm.

Instead, it will focus on stars in the spotlight who are perhaps labeled toxic anti-heroes, but who (hopefully) can improve with genuine effort and rehabilitation. “This isn’t to be salacious about criminal activity,” said the series showrunner. “It’s supposed to be more fun with a little of the serious nature of getting themselves back on track."

