We Made Cardi B’s Atrocious Spicy Bowl Recipe, And It’ll *Def* Make You Sweat
Whether you’re a die-hard Cardi B stan, or just can’t seem to escape the endless scroll of TikTok, you *probably* saw the famous rapper’s recreation of the viral spicy bowl trend on your FYP. Concocted from a kooky combination of chopped sausages, numerous pickled products, and heaps of seasonings, this meal delicately toes the line between immaculately mouthwatering and flat-out ridiculous. YouTuber Lisa Nguyen innovated her own version of Cardi B’s spicy bowl, and we’ve got the exact recipe you need when you want to to shovel in the heat. Onto the culinary adventure!
Ingredients for the Cardi B Spicy Bowl
- 1-2 Big Mama’s Pickled Sausages
- Louisiana Hot Sauce
- 3-4 tbsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 pickle spear, chopped, plus a splash of pickle juice
- 20 sliced pickled jalapeños, plus a splash of pickled jalapeño juice
- 2 pepperoncini, plus a splash of pepperoncini juice
- Smoked paprika
- Blackened seasoning
- Old Bay
- 2 hard boiled eggs
To make the Cardi-approved spicy bowl, add all the ingredients into a lidded Tupperware container, shake everything together thoroughly, and enjoy. Optionally, you could let the bowl sit in the fridge for a few hours, or even overnight, to let the salty-spicy-tangy flavors soak all the way in.
What the Cardi B Spicy Bowl Tastes Like
The acidity from the *insane* amount of pickled ingredients will literally make your mouth water upon unveiling this spicy bowl creation, whether you're ready for a mouthful or not. If you let everything sit and simmer together, it's likely that the hard boiled eggs and sausages will pick up some of that zestiness, too.
If you dare to eat the bowl by itself – just be warned – as some users put it, "this is gonna preserve your insides till the end of time" and "heart burn has ENTERED THE CHAT!!!"
Sign up for our newsletter to see more recreations of wacky food items!
Header photo by Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld ; Screenshot via @iamcardib / TikTok
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.