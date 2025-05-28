Somehow Austin Butler Got Even Hotter For His New Crime Comedy 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler has serenaded us as Elvis and honestly kind of scared us as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two, but this summer he's on another mission in Caught Stealing. The new black comedy crime movie takes us back to New York City in the 1990s, where Austin's character Hank finds himself in the middle of a tangled web of secrets and gangsters.

Here's everything you need to know about Caught Stealing, starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, before it premieres on August 29, 2025.

Where can I watch the movie caught stealing? Caught Stealing is coming to theaters on August 29, 2025. Check out the other 12 Most-Anticipated Summer Movies Coming In 2025 to see what else you need to add to your calendar because this summer is full of great flicks.

What is the plot of caught stealing? Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures Releasing Caught Stealing follows Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), whose life isn't too bad aside from the fact his high school baseball career was a dead end. But when he gets roped into looking after his neighbor Russ' (Matt Smith) cat, Hank finds himself the target of a group of gangsters. Hopefully he'll survive long enough to find out why they're after him.

Who's in the Caught Stealing cast? Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures Releasing The Caught Stealing cast includes: Austin Butler as Hank Thompson

as Hank Thompson Zoë Kravitz as Yvonne

as Yvonne Matt Smith as Russ

as Russ Vincent D'Onofrio as Shmully

as Shmully Liev Schreiber as Lipa

as Lipa Regina King as Roman

as Roman Griffin Dunne as Paul

as Paul Bad Bunny as Colorado

as Colorado D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Dale

as Dale Will Brill as Jason

as Jason George Abud as Duane

Where was Caught Stealing filmed? Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures Releasing Caught Stealing began filming in New York City in September 2024.

