Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Break Up After 3 Years
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It might be cuffing season, but for some celeb couples, it's breakup season. In the midst of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck settling their divorce, TMZ reports that Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler have called it quits after dating for 3 years. The Palm Royale and Dune 2 stars were first linked at the end of 2021 when they were spotted headed to a yoga class together. Well, it appears that in 2025, they'll be doing their sun salutations on their own.
Here's everything we know about Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's break up.
Despite the breakup (which a source says came at the end of 2024), TMZ reports that Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler are on good terms, and that the relationship came to a natural end. The split also explains why Austin didn't join Kaia on her family New Year trip to Cabo San Lucas, despite the fact mom Cindy Crawford, dad Rande Gerber, brother Presley Gerber, and his girlfriend Isabella Jones were all there.
At the start of their relationship, a Peoplesource said that “she seems really happy" and "all of her friends think he's really cute." And as their relationship progressed, Kaia and Austin kept the details of their romance pretty private (similar to Austin's Dune costar Zendaya & recent fiancé Tom Holland), and told WSJ Magazine that “honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."
The couple was very close for a long time, and spent “as much time together as they can,” a source told US Weekly. “Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they’re really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way."
They also supported one another's work, with Austin showing up to Paris Fashion Week and Kaia attending The Bikeriders premiere. Hopefully they can still support one another as friends!
Does Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's breakup surprise you? I'm shocked, TBH. Let us know your thoughts on Instagram!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!