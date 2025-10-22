Emma Stone's Western 'Eddington' Is Finally Streaming Soon

Still recovering from that emotional The Last of Us season 2 episode? Me too, y'all. Pedro Pascal always gives the performance of a lifetime in every one of his roles, and I can already tell his new movie Eddington, from Midsommar writer-director Ari Aster, is going to be one of those A24 movies EVERYONE talks about. And the fact the cast list also includes Emma Stone, Austin Butler, and even a Yellowstone cast member? Say no more — this movie (and it's amazing vibe) is totally going to fill the 1923 void.

Here's everything you need to know about Eddington, coming to theaters July 18, 2025.

Where can I watch Eddington? A24 Eddington is coming to HBO Max on November 14. It originally premiered in theaters July 18, 2025, right between Pedro's Materialists and Fantastic Four. What can I say, it was a Pedro summer.

Is there an Eddington trailer? Yes, there's an Eddington trailer and it looks bonkers, y'all. The trailer really captures the unease and tension so many people felt at the beginning of the pandemic, and shows of a ton of interpersonal drama as Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix's characters begin a fight for the job of mayor...while Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, and the rest of town seemingly spiral into chaos. Critics are already calling it "brilliant" and "the first modern western" and I can't wait!

What happened to Emma Stone during the movie premiere? @cuolmagazine #Emmastone, #Pedropascal, #muyCUOL ♬ original sound - 0.42.28 #Austinbutler y la abeja en #Cannes Emma Stone went viral (again) for the Cannes premiere of Eddington when she was harassed by a bee on the red carpet! The footage is honestly so wild that the first time I saw it I thought it was AI generated, but nope it's all real. After trying to get out of the bee's way, Emma kind of panics (real) before Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler come to her rescue and shoo it away.

Who's in the Eddington cast? A24 This cast list sets Eddington apart as one of my most-anticipated movies of the year: Joaquin Phoenix as Joe Cross: the sheriff in Eddington

as Joe Cross: the sheriff in Eddington Pedro Pascal as Ted Garcia: Eddington's mayor who's trying to get reelected.

as Ted Garcia: Eddington's mayor who's trying to get reelected. Emma Stone as Louise Cross: Joe's wife, who's speaking out against her husband's mysterious announcement.

as Louise Cross: Joe's wife, who's speaking out against her husband's mysterious announcement. Austin Butler as Vernon Jefferson Peak: a motivational speaker of sorts, who encourages his followers to "take back your mind" and "reclaim your identity."

as Vernon Jefferson Peak: a motivational speaker of sorts, who encourages his followers to "take back your mind" and "reclaim your identity." Luke Grimes

What is Eddington about? A24 Eddington takes place in May 2020, right when the world felt like it was falling to pieces. And according to A24's official synopsis, "a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico."

Where did Eddington film? A24 Eddington filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico from March 2024 to May 2024.

Is Eddington going to be a horror movie? A24 Right now, Eddington is being considered a Western noir dark comedy, according to ProductionList, but considering Ari Aster totally excels at horror (he directed Hereditary for crying out loud) it's almost a given that it would twist into something pretty horrifying. Also, since the first trailer is just Joe scrolling through Instagram, that's pretty scary if you ask me.

