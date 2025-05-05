The menu for this year’s Met Gala will be completely absent of three delicious foods, all of which we are very fond of eating. Anna Wintour banned them from being served at the event, meaning the fare your favorite celebrities are enjoying might not quite be what you’d expect.

Find out more about the Met Gala menu below, plus more details about this year's event.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images The three foods in question? All alliums: Chives, onions, and garlic. Anna confirmed that the flavorful trio is banned from Met Gala menus in a 2024 Today interview . Speaking with Jenna Bush Hager ahead of last year’s big night, Anna verified it: “Well, those are three things I’m not particularly fond of.”

Rovshan Nazirli / PEXELS Famously, the food at the Met Gala is nothing short of grand. Every dish is carefully designed to evoke the theme of the year. The 2024 Met Gala followed a theme called “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion.” Thus, the food lineup included decorative spring salads, rose-shaped tortellinis, and sweet apple desserts meant to mimic the notorious fruit from Snow White. All of it was prepped sans-alliums, which is quite impressive (and a fun challenge for chefs) from a culinary standpoint.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Another thing you won’t find at the Met Gala is cell phones – which is quite surprising given it’s fashion’s most publicized (and widely photographed) event. Beyond the red carpet, Anna noted the ban on cell phones is meant to facilitate more face-to-face interactions. “Its often wonderful to hear after dinner, people say, ‘Oh, we had the most wonderful conversations,'” she told Today. “So that’s the idea – that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone.”

Yaroslava Borz / PEXELS This year’s Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which nods to Black identity and the cultural influence of Dandyism in fashion. Guests were given the dress code of “Tailored For You,” so we expect to see plenty of stunning looks that pay powerful tribute to style.

