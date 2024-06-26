70 Easy Finger Foods To Serve At Your 4th Of July Party
Epic appetizers are a must for entertaining year-round, but they're especially important when you're the one doing the hosting. If you need a little inspo, we love starting the party properly with delicious finger food ideas!
If you want to elevate your charcuteries and cheese boards a bit further, skewer those tasty bites with a toothpick so everyone can grab-and-go as they please. Making no-cook finger foods for parties also means you aren't left with tons of dishes, so you can spend more time relaxing post-meal!
Scroll down for the 70 best finger food recipes – from mini BLT sandwiches to chicken and waffles –that are great for picnics, brunches, and parties.
Chicken Finger Food Recipes Everyone Will Love
Buffalo Chicken Taquitos
These taquitos are sooo tasty, and are sure to be a total hit with your guests. A little spicy, a little cheesy, and super easy to prepare, all you need to make them is chicken, buffalo sauce, cheese, and tortillas. Serve them whole, or cut them in half to make them more manageable. (via Brit + Co)
Lemongrass + Sriracha Grilled Chicken Kebabs
Upgrade your weeknight meals with some new flavors. First, create an easy marinade with fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, garlic, and Sriracha. Allow some diced chicken to marinate in it for 15 minutes, then thread your veggies onto skewers for a quick and healthy appetizer idea. (via Brit + Co)
Buffalo Chicken Strips with Buffalo Ranch
Buffalo chicken is a no-fail option for entertaining because of its addictive, tangy spice. This finger food recipe crafts the *perfect* strips, along with a satisfying ranch dip to serve. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Chicken Taco Wonton Cups
Wonton cups stuffed with shredded chicken, salsa, taco seasoning, and cheddar, and topped with sour cream and green onion are the ultimate finger food of all finger foods. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Oven-Fried Southern Hot Honey Popcorn Chicken
This recipe seamlessly combines sweet honey, flavorful garlic, and spicy chili powder for a chicken appetizer that will put everyone in a good mood! If you're a fan of more mild food, mess around with the ingredient ratio to figure out which spice level you like the most. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Copycat Chick-Fil-A Nuggets + Sauce
If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to your weekly Chick-fil-A order, consider making it yourself! These nuggets make a great addition to any school or work lunch, and all you need to make the dipping sauce is mayo, honey, yellow mustard, barbecue sauce, and lemon juice. Easy peasy! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chicken Caesar Salad Pinwheels
When you're serving passable dishes, salads can be a bit too fussy for their own good. Get that creamy crunch you desire in an easy-to-eat package by rolling chicken Caesar salad in a tortilla and slicing into some finger food pinwheels! (via Food Fun Family)
Chicken Satay Skewers with Peanut Sauce
Chicken marinated in coconut milk and spices becomes *extra* tender and moist on the grill. Pair these skewers with a sweet and sticky peanut sauce for extra flavor. (via Savory Tooth)
Honey Lemon Pepper Wings
Incorporate some zest into your pre-party apps. These lemon + pepper chicken wings can be eaten with ease – but be careful, they'll be gone from the table fast. (via The Fast Recipe)
Beer and Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sliders
You won't go back to regular finger foods once you've braised your chicken in beer and bourbon and slapped it on some small buns. This spirited combo has nothing short of an impeccable impact on the overall flavor of these sliders! (via Averie Cooks)
Hawaiian Chicken Bites
Bring your favorite pizza toppings to cocktail hour with these sweet and sour Hawaiian chicken skewers. Brush 'em with your favorite BBQ sauce and add a chunk of SPAM for authentic flavor! (via Rasa Malaysia)
Chicken Caesar Crostinis
A ripe Caesar salad with rotisserie chicken and bacon ditches the bowl for a baguette in this delish crostini recipe. (via Salt & Lavender)
Mini Chicken and Waffles
There's no shame in using frozen food to your advantage. For this easy finger food recipe, all you need is frozen chicken, mini toaster waffles, maple syrup, sea salt, and herbs. Cook the chicken according the the directions on the package and then dress 'em up by assembling on top of the heated mini waffles and sticking a toothpick through it. (via Almost Makes Perfect)
Easy Vegetarian Appetizers To Make For Your Next Party
Sweet Potato + Goat Cheese + Agave Bites
This finger food recipe is almost too easy to believe! The tasty combo of goat cheese, sweet potatoes, and agave is a simple way to get a healthy dose of vitamin A and calcium, all while still getting a bit of sweetness. Not a fan of agave? Just swap for honey (or hot honey) instead. We'll be making this no-cook finger food for parties all year long. (via Brit + Co)
Individual 7-Layer Dips
The tiny version of this classic taco dip is an excellent finger food, appetizer, or snack. Change up the layers depending on food sensitivities or favorite toppings (we'd go with extra layers of guac!), or if you're throwing a get together, wait until your guests arrive and have them assemble the dips themselves. (via Brit + Co)
Chocolate-Covered Cheese Bites
Thanks to the mix of rich dark chocolate and savory cheese, these bites make for a wonderful sweet and salty treat ahead of dinner (with red wine, of course). This recipe is kid-friendly, since you can make the bites as small as you want. All you need is two ingredients and 30 minutes, which is basically the perfect combo. (via Brit + Co)
Mini Baked Potatoes
We love a baked potato as much as the next person, but sometimes having a giant potato is too much for a side dish, especially if the rest of your meal is already a bit heavy. If that's the case, make these mini potatoes instead! You can still load up on all your favorite toppings, including gooey cheese and bacon bits. (via Brit + Co)
Fruit + Cheese Crostini
With figs, cranberry sauce, brie, and goat cheese, this elevated crostini will quickly become one of your go-to finger food appetizers. And considering we'll eat anything with brie on it, it's one of ours too! The recipe pairs the figs with goat cheese and cranberry with brie, but feel free to mix and match the flavors 'til your heart's content. (via Brit + Co)
No-Bake Baileys Bonbons Recipe
If you're looking for no-cook finger foods for parties that are on the sweeter side, look no further than these boozy, chocolatey bites! With only five ingredients, you can make these in a snap, which is good, because they'll be gone just as quick! Just make sure you serve them right away, or place them in an airtight container and keep 'em in the fridge until it's party time. (via Brit + Co)
Goat Cheese + Strawberry Bites
There's nothing quite like a berry and cheese combo, and this recipe (which matches up rich goat cheese with tart, sweet strawberries) makes for the perfect spring snack. Plus with a mint leaf on top, they're also just gorgeous to look at. (via Brit + Co)
Gluten-Free Baked Avocado Fries
Whether you're cutting out potatoes or you just really love avocados, prepare to have your mind blown by these gluten-free "fries." Top them with garlic salt and dip each one in the spicy aioli to take your appetizer to the next level. (via Brit + Co.)
Garlic Knots
Your guests will undoubtedly love these pillowy-soft garlic knots as a finger food starter. Make sure you supply the sauce with this finger food, too! (via Brit + Co)
Fried Buffalo Goat Cheese Balls
Balls of goat cheese dipped in Panko breadcrumbs are baked in the oven and then drizzled generously with Buffalo sauce. These finger foods are heavenly AF. (viaHalf Baked Harvest)
Figs with Goat Cheese
If a two-ingredient recipe is there, we're there too. This finger food is crafted from just fresh figs and goat cheese. Serve them alongside a honey-balsamic dressing for an elegant added touch. (via Give Recipe)
Caprese Crostini
Top a deck of baguette slices with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic for a refreshing yet comforting finger food recipe. This is one of those no-cook finger foods for parties that we could make every single time! (via Salt & Lavender)
Cranberry Goat Cheese Balls with Rosemary Skewers
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup sweetened dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup toasted pecans
- 1 tsp dried parsley
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 8 oz goat cheese log
- 16 rosemary sprigs
Directions:
- Start by finely chopping the dried cranberries with pecans. Add dried parsley, salt and pepper.
- Roll 8 oz of goat cheese into 16 balls, then roll them in the crumbs mixture.
- Skewer with a rosemary sprig for an extra festive touch! (via Chef Genevieve LaMonaca)
Air Fryer Black Bean Taquitos
Whipping up finger food recipes using an air fryer is the ultimate life hack. Once you cook the black bean filling for this recipe, you'll wrap it in small tortillas and let those babies air fry to perfection. (via Earthly Provisions)
Deep-Fried Pickle Bites
You'd be insane to not love a pickle snack every once in a while – and deep frying the finger food-sized spears makes them all the more tastier. (via The Edgy Veg)
Nacho Fries with Chipotle Queso
Cheese fries are already tasty on their own, but this Taco Bell-inspired recipe upgrades them with nacho seasoning and peppers. They're great for game day, your next picnic, or will even satisfy the fam come holiday season. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Mini Cheese Balls
These mini cheese bites have everything we love about cheese balls without committing to a giant appetizer that we might not be able to finish. Use a melon baller or a similar scoop to make the balls, and finish by rolling each one in pistachios for extra crunch and saltiness. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Caprese Pesto Tarts
Eat these tarts as a quick bite in the afternoon, or have them for dinner if you end up eating a big lunch! Cherry tomatoes, pesto, and burrata make the perfect finger food trio for a hot summer day. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Summer Rolls with Miso Dipping Sauce
Guests from all backgrounds will rally around these colorful spring rolls. What makes them salivate-worthy is the sweet-savory miso sauce on the side! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
Panko and Parmesan-coated zucchini slices crisp up *so* nicely in the air fryer. Dip them into a sour cream + Parm sauce for finger food snack time perfection. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Beet Salad on a Stick
Rest assured, your herbivorous friends and fam will flip for this bite-sized combo of beet, goat cheese, arugula, and walnut. We love this fall-inspired dish for Halloween, Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving or even Christmas entertaining. Assemble your appetizer and drizzle each one with a honey-balsamic vinaigrette for an added burst of flavor. (via Salty Canary)
Rosemary + Pineapple + Mozzarella Bites
Using a rosemary stem as a skewer to hold your pineapple and mozzarella is both practical and delicious. Not to mention, the presentation of this finger food is pretty spectacular. (via Cook. Craft. Love.)
Plant-Based Sausage Rolls
Use store-bought plant-based sausage to streamline this healthy finger food recipe, and get ready to marvel in excitement once you've crafted the tastiest app around. (via The Edgy Veg)
Spinach and Feta Triangles
This easy finger food recipe earns its charm from phyllo dough, which gets baked to flaky perfection. Spinach and feta are a power combo for sure! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Easy Pesto Tortellini Skewers
If you can boil water, you can make these skewers faster than you can say "tortellini." Dress the sticks up with pesto and sun-dried tomatoes for optimal flavor. (via Foody Schmoody)
Oven-Fried Halloumi Bites with Hot Honey
Cut up some halloumi cheese for these easy bites. It's got a high melting point (you can fry it without it turning into a melty mess), and its natural salty flavor goes great with all kinds of condiments. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Kugel Arancini
Italian arancini gets a Jewish twist with these kugel arancini bites that replace rice with egg noodles and fills them with cheddar and mozzarella. (via Amanda Wilens)
Seafood Hors D'oeuvres Recipe Ideas For Your Party-Goers
Smoked Salmon Poke Bites
If you're not keen on ordering sushi, opt for these easy poke bites, which is basically single-serve deconstructed sushi. Topped with salmon, avocado, and ginger, you still get all your favorite sushi flavors, with the added crunch of the rice cracker. Let's hear it for more no-cook finger foods for parties! (via Brit + Co)
Easy Crab Cakes
Each bite of these finger food-sized crab cakes will leave you and your guests stunned. They surprisingly use a ton of recognizable ingredients (that you likely already have on-hand) to form the patties, all working together to highlight the crab. (via Brit + Co)
Mini Lobster Rolls
Instead of making a giant lobster dip for everyone, split it up into these tiny (and adorable) lobster rolls! Not only will you break it up into smaller portion sizes, but you'll also completely eliminate the chances of double dipping. Win-win. (via Brit + Co)
Grilled Garlic Shrimp Skewers
Simplicity is essential when dealing with sweet, fresh shrimp. A brush of garlic and butter is all you need to enhance its flavor to epic restaurant-worthy levels. Skewer these bad boys for a finger food idea worth serving over and over again. (via Simply Recipes)
Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
Once you combine the tang of deviled eggs with salty slices of smoked salmon, you won't want to make this famous food any other way. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Blinis
These blinis (or, to put it simply, tiny pancakes) get topped off with smoked salmon and caviar for a freakin' fancy finger food. (via Clean Cuisine)
Spicy Shrimp and Sausage Skewers
Bring the flavors of New Orleans to your shindig with these Cajun-style skewers! Serve these finger foods with a spicy lemon aioli for dipping and ice-cold beer for sipping. (via Iowa Girl Eats)
Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Cucumber Bites
If you're looking for finger food ideas perfect for brunch, look no further than this lox-y lick! Be sure you have cream cheese, dill, horseradish and heavy cream on hand to complete the no-cook recipe. (via Baker by Nature)
Party Shrimp
This recipe was crafted specifically for a par-tay, and it's superb because it only takes like 5 whole minutes to whip up the shrimp. Each bite is bursting with flavor, too! (via The Endless Meal)
Easy Tuna Deviled Eggs
These eggy bites deliver a little bit of everything. First, you've got some fishy tuna, then crunchy peppers, onions, and a sprinkle of dill. (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Cured Brown Sugar Salmon Skewers
Succulent salmon is even tastier when it's coated in brown sugar. Give the fish a quick sear, and each finger food bite will be infused with smokey, caramelized flavor. (via Sprinkles and Sprouts)
Delicious Finger Food Ideas For Meat Lovers
Bacon-Wrapped Sweet Potatoes
Bacon wrapped around anything immediately catches our eye, and if you feel the same way then you have to try out these bacon sweet potato bites! With only a little bit of salt and pepper, the natural flavors of the sweet potato and bacon come together flawlessly for an app that everyone will love. (via Brit + Co)
Slow Cooker Beef Brisket Tacos
Tacos are some of the ultimate finger foods *and* party foods, which makes them an excellent choice for celebrating the Super Bowl. The fact that they're made with the slow cooker means they're extra easy. (via Brit + Co.)
Mini Charcuteries
SocietySocial and QueenBrieCLT / Photography Demi Mabry
Grab your charcuterie must-haves, and cut them into bite-sized pieces. Toothpicks (or larger skewers, if you're feeling extra hungry) will help you create kebabs that are sure to make all your guests' mouths water. Our favorite combo is blackberries, brie, and salami, but feel free to play with *all* the meat and cheese combos. (via Brit + Co)
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Tea Sandwich
Long live the BLT! To turn it into a bite-sized nosh, go for slices of roma tomatoes, and use a cookie cutter to create circles of white bread. These crust-free, dainty bites are the perfect hors d'oeuvre. For the spread, go for something creamy and tangy, like Japanese mayo. (via Oh, How Civilized)
Potato, Bacon, + Caramelized Onion Pierogi
These finger-friendly pierogis pack a meaty punch with bacon wrapped inside. The potato and caramelized onion add to the immense savory vibe of this finger food. (via Vikalinka)
Chinese Dumplings Recipe
These dumplings are filled to the brim with veggies and meat, and the wonton dough only needs two ingredients! While the recipe does call for ground pork or turkey, you can easily leave that out to make these dumplings vegetarian-friendly. The best finger food ideas are stuffed into tiny pockets like these! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Bacon + Cream Cheese Bites Recipe
You can create incredibly easy finger food appetizers with only bread, cream cheese, chives, and bacon. This simple recipe proves it! (via Garnish With Lemon)
Manchego Cheese + Ham + Olive Bites
These no-cooktapas bites are a quick way to satisfy rumbling bellies with minimal effort. Simply slice cheese into cubes, rip ham slices into narrow strips, and fold them on top of the cheese. Try drizzling with some honey after assembling for an added sweet touch! (via My Kitchen Love)
Mini Cheeseburger Appetizers
If you really want to make a statement, go all out and whip up mini cheeseburgers. Frozen rolls, a pound of ground beef, bacon, cherry tomatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, sesame seeds, and lettuce round out the ingredient list for this easy party appetizer. (via Pizzazzerie)
Prosciutto-Wrapped Pears with Blue Cheese
You’ll want to savor each and every bite of these sweet and pungent snacks. Serve these finger foods with a round of bubbly to balance its salty bite. (via Recipe Runner)
Crispy Bacon-Wrapped Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are great for getting some extra antioxidants and fiber, and the bacon is great for flavor! But on top of how good this finger food recipe tastes, it only takes an hour to make – score! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Saucy Asian Meatballs
Saucy meatballs are a party must-have. It’s doubtful you’ll have leftovers, but if you do, you can serve them over rice for and easy lunch the next day. (via Gimme Some Oven)
West Virginia Pepperoni Rolls Recipe
Great for lunchboxes and afternoon snacks alike, this handheld recipe looks like a plain breadstick, but is actually filled with pepperoni and cheese. It's like a pizza stick! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Asparagus + Ham-Stuffed Puff Pastry Pockets
You and your guests will get a healthy balance of carbs, veg, and meat in these easy-to-make bites. Just buy some pre-made puff pastry dough from the store and roll each piece up with asparagus and ham! (via Woman Scribbles)
Glazed Green Bean Bundles
When glazed in a buttery brown sugar sauce, any vegetable suddenly becomes fun to eat. Add a crispy wrapping of salty prosciutto, and these once-humble green beans are now totally picnic-worthy. (via Blackberry Babe)
Dill Pickle Beef Skewers
A marinade of pickle juice keeps the beef in these skewers ultra-tender and seasoned throughout. Spear each bite with a toothpick along with a tiny gherkin pickle and some fresh dill for a hearty party bite. (via Sprinkles & Sprouts)
Antipasto Skewers Recipe
Wine lover? You can't go wrong with some salty antipasto skewers to pair with your next glass. This is one of the best finger foods for parties to enjoy with wine. (via Tabitha Talks Food)
Filet Mignon Rosemary Skewers
Here’s another way to use some fragrant rosemary sprigs! Skewer pieces of juicy prime rib, roasted mushrooms, and red pepper, so each finger food bite is infused with that woodsy rosemary aroma. (via Give It Some Thyme)
Oven-Baked Greek Meatballs
A platter of these savory Greek meatballs is a hearty appetizer or afternoon snack. To make these lamb meatballs, mix ground beef, ground lamb, finely grated onion, egg, parsley, crumbled feta, Panko bread crumbs, and garlic. Serve them alongside an oh-so creamy tzatziki sauce! (via A Fork's Tale)
