22 Surprising Foods You Can Order Off The McDonald's Secret Menu In 2024
The McDonald’s secret menu isn’t exactly a secret—at least, until after you read this article it won’t be! It’s only a right of passage that fans of the fast food chain pass along all of their menu hacks and food intel so that we, as customers, can enjoy the tastiest of meals. While the McDonald’s best breakfast menu items aren't available all day anymore, you can order from this Secret Menu at any point during the day.
From an epic ice cream sandwich to the well-known Land, Air and Sea burger, here is everything you can get off of the McDonald’s secret menu:
McDonald's Secret Menu Breakfast Items We Love
Chicken and Waffles
You can snag this classic Southern meal at McDonald’s. This menu item includes sides of maple syrup and Buffalo sauce. with a fried chicken patty placed in between the McGriddle sandwich’s pancake bun.
The Mc10:35
Order the Egg McMuffin and the classic McDouble, then place the two beef patties into the McMuffin to get the Mc10:35. This secret menu hack used to be available only between 10:30am and 11:00am, but you can now get it all day long starting at 10:35am due to the chain’s All Day BreakfastMenu.
Hash Brown McMuffin
Hash browns are one of the world’s greatest pleasures, so why not order it as a McMuffin? Ask the employee for hash browns and an Egg or Sausage McMuffin (your choice!). Note: you’ll have to order it in the morning when the breakfast menu is available.
All of the Best McDonald's Secret Menu Side Items
Cotton Candy Soda
We all know about McDonald’s sprite. Spruce up your usual fountain drink with two pumps of French vanilla coffee syrup to resemble a cotton candy soda flavoring.
Fries with Big Mac Sauce
This secret menu hack is, well, exactly how it sounds. Order fries with a side of McDonald’s infamous Big Mac Sauce to dip them in!
Top McDonald's Secret Menu Desserts to Try
Cinnamon Melt à la Mode
A warm cinnamon roll as dessert? Say no more. Recreate the Cinnamon Melt ‘a’ la Mode by ordering a vanilla cone and McD’s cinnamon rolls. Lather the ice cream onto the cinnamon rolls while it's still toasty for a deliciously comforting sweet.
Caramel Apple Sundae
A caramel apple sundae screams child nostalgia, and turns out, you can snag one at McDonald’s. Order a hot caramel sundae (with or without nuts) and ask the employee if you can add in apple chunks. If not, order an apple on the side and have yourself a little DIY moment!
McCrepe
Get to McDonald’s during its breakfast hours to grab this tasty treat. The McCrepe is a hotcake filled with the yogurt parfait—order both and slather the parfait into the folded hotcake for a makeshift crepe.
Ice Cream Sandwich
Nothing is more tasty than an ice cream sandwich on a warm day. Order two chocolate chip cookies and ice cream to DIY your McD’s ice cream sandwich. Lay one cookie on some aluminum foil, slather some of that ice cream in the middle and top it with the second cookie. Throw it in the freezer for a few hours for a tasty treat.
Apple Pie McFlurry
Here’s how to order the Apple Pie McFlurry. Ask the cashier for a plain vanilla McFlurry topped with hot caramel and two apple pies. Crumble up the pies, take a spoon, and mash them into your McFlurry for a warm apple pie dessert.
Our Favorite McDonald's Secret Menu Sandwiches
Poor Man's Big Mac
The Poor Man’s Big Mac will lower the cost to $1.49 and lower the calories from the usual Big Mac. The popular secret menu item takes out the second slice of cheese and the third slice of bread—order a McDouble with lettuce & Big Mac sauce!
Bababooey Burger
It’s the ultimate two in one. To create the Bababooey Burger, order a McDouble and a McChicken. Take the chicken patty and put it between the two burger patties for a stacked up meal!
All American
The All American is a pretty popular menu item in McDonald’s land, so most employees should know what it consists of. The meal serves up the traditional beef patty, pickles, and ketchup inside a hamburger bun (no cheese).
Chicken McGriddle
The Chicken McGriddle combines popular menu items: the McChicken sandwiched inside the McGriddle. You should be able to order the Chicken McGriddle outright.
Grilled Cheese
No, grilled cheeses are not just for kids. Ask the employee for a cheeseburger without the burger. Then voila, you have a sandwich full of cheesy goodness!
Land, Air and Sea
This menu hack has all of the protein. The Land, Air, and Sea burger combines two beef patties, a chicken patty, a fish filet patty, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, Big Mac Sauce, processed American cheese, mayonnaise, pickle slices and onions. McDonald’s even has the secret item on their website here.
Monster Mac
The Monster Mac consists of not one, not two, but eight beef patties stuffed into one bun. It will definitely satisfy your appetite!
Big McChicken/McChicken Big Mac
The Big McChicken, also known as the McChicken Big Mac, is yet another secret menu burger. Instead of chowing down three buns in the classic Big Mac, they are replaced with chicken patties.
Best McDonald's Secret Menu Drinks
McAffogato
Upgrade your daily treat with this caffeinated secret menu item. Order a vanilla shake or sundae (no extra sauce) and mix in an espresso shot (or two) to create the McAffogato. It’s a play on the traditional affogato, which is an Italian-coffee-based dessert.
McMilk Tea
One of the easiest hacks out there: McDonald’s McMilk Tea. Order a $1 Sweet Tea and mix in the free coffee creamers (as many as you’d like!).
Rootbeer Float
You deserve a McDonald’s root beer float. Ask the employee for a fountain beverage of any size (fill it with root beer) and a vanilla soft-serve cup or cone. Dunk your ice cream straight in the soda for a simple dessert!
Orange Creamsicle Shake
This one went viral on TikTok. Dip a traditional vanilla cone into an order of a small Hi-C orange soda to create the orange dreamsicle shake.
