McDonald’s All Day Breakfast Menu Just Got A Huge Update
While I wouldn’t exactly call myself a McDonald’s mega-fan, I am a total breakfast aficionado. And while I can usually pass on a burger from the fast food chain, I am a sucker for one of their breakfast sandwichesevery now and again.
So, when the company announced their all-day breakfast menu roll-out, I was incredibly pumped. I’m already a big breakfast-for-dinner fan, so this was music to my ears! But imagine my surprise when I actually hit up a McDonald’s and they didn’t find my favorite item on the all-day breakfast menu (it’s the Biscuit Sandwich, BTW). OMG!
Needless to say, I never went back. But now, it looks like I just might have to give McDonald’s all-day breakfast another shot. Not only did they add the Biscuit Sandwich to the menu, but they also added more beloved items. Here's the update for ya!
Is there a new McDonald's all-day breakfast menu?
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
In September 2019, the fast food chain announced the all-day menu would also include McMuffins, Biscuit sandwiches and McGriddles. Prior to this update, the McMuffin and Biscuit sandwiches were only offered at select McDonald's locations across the country. Since then, they were all offered anywhere you could find McDonald's all-day breakfast. In locations not serving all-day breakfast, the delicious dishes are served until 11am daily.
What's on the McDonald's all-day breakfast menu?
Photo by Olena Bohovyk / PEXELS
For a quick refresh, here’s what's on the full McDonald's breakfast menu:
- Hash Brown McMuffin
- Egg McMuffin
- Sausage McMuffin with Egg
- Sausage McMuffin
- Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda McMuffin
- Egg & Jalapeño Cheddar McMuffin
- Bacon, Egg & Jalapeño Cheddar McMuffin
- Egg BLT McMuffin
- Chicken McMuffin
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
- Sausage Biscuit with Egg
- Sausage Biscuit
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles
- Chicken McGriddle
- Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda with Plain Bagel
- Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda with Sesame Bagel
- Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda with Everything Bagel
- Sausage McGriddles
- Big Breakfast
- Big Breakfast with Hotcakes
- Hotcakes
- Hotcakes and Sausage
- Sausage Burrito
- Hash Browns
- Plain Bagel with Butter or Cream Cheese
- Everything Bagel with Butter or Cream Cheese
- Sesame Bagel with Butter or Cream Cheese
- English Muffin with Butter
- Egg BLT Bagel
- Fruit & Maple Oatmeal
- Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait
Does McDonald's serve breakfast all day?
Image via McDonald's
According to McDonald's, thier all-day breakfast menus and hours may vary depending on your location. Typically, McDonald's locations will start serving breakfast from open-10:30am or even as late as 11am local time.
Our Favorite McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Menu Items
Image via McDonald's
Sausage and Egg Biscuit
This McDonald's biscuit sandwich is real morning fuel. A hefty bite full of egg and sausage is the perfect wake-up call when it comes to McDonald's all-day breakfast!
Image via McDonald's
Hash Browns
Let's be real – McDonald's Hash Browns have been an on-the-go breakfast staple since we were kids. This breakfast side provides a perfectly flaky and crunchy bite, with an admittedly intense amount of oil, which actually enhances the experience.
Image via McDonald's
Egg McMuffin
The iconic McDonald's Egg McMuffin is built with eggs, which gives us a good serving of protein if we need to hit the McDonald's drive-thru on our way out in the morning!
Image via McDonald's
Hotcakes
What's better than a plate full of syrupy, buttery goodness for breakfast? McDonald's Hotcakes keep us going in the morning when we're craving a sweeter meal.
Anyone else feeling a little hungry? Check out these great copycat McDonald's recipesof popular all-day breakfast favorites!
What’s your favorite thing on the McDonald's breakfast menu? Share with us on Twitter @BritandCo.
