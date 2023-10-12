This Chickpea Curry And Loaded Sweet Potato Recipe Is The Perfect Fall Meal!
Fall is all about comfort. From comfortable outfits to comfort foods, this season is all about warmth and well-being. This Curry Chickpea-Loaded Sweet Potato recipe fits right into the comfy agenda, plus it's quick to make and affordable (clocking in at $9.95 for 3-4 servings!).
With Heyday’s Coconut Curry Chickpeas front and center, a fork-tender steamed sweet potato and limey cilantro rice make an ideal landing pad. A shower of quick-pickled onions and a bit of toasted sesame oil over the top, and you’ll wonder why you ever bother with those pricey mediocre restaurant entrees.
This meal is fairly substantial as is, but if your dinner company seems especially hungry, make a bit of extra rice and/or use two cans of beans.
Ingredients
- 3-4 medium (2 ½ to 3 pounds total) mixed sweet potatoes
- 1 cup long-grain rice, such as basmati or jasmine
- 1 ounce (about ¼ bunch) cilantro (leaves and all stems)
- ¼-½ teaspoon chile flake
- 1 lime or lemon
- ½ small red onion
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 (15-oz) can Coconut Curry Chickpeas
- Toasted sesame oil or good olive oil, for serving
Instructions
- Scrub the sweet potatoes and halve lengthwise. Fill a medium pot with about 1 inch of water, then fit in a steamer basket. Cover and bring to a boil over medium heat. Place potatoes in the steamer basket, reduce heat to medium low, and recover. Steam until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, zest the lime and reserve in a small bowl; juice the lime into another small bowl. Rinse the rice until water runs clear. Place in a medium pot with a pinch of salt and 1 ¾ cup water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, then reduce to low, cover the pot and cook until the water has absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let steam, covered, for 10 minutes. (Alternatively, cook in a rice cooker according to manufacturers’ instructions.) Before serving, finely chop the cilantro and stir into the rice along with reserved lime zest.
- Halve and thinly slice the onion through the root end, then toss with the lime juice, chile flake, a big pinch of salt, and lots of black pepper. Set aside.Heat the chickpeas in a small saucepan over medium-low, string occasionally, until warmed through, about 5 minutes.
- Divide rice between plates. Gently smash sweet potatoes with a fork and season with salt. Top with chickpeas and pickled onions, then drizzle with sesame oil.
