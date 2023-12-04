Looking for sweet cookie recipes ,

the latest fashion trends and inspo ,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨

The Conversation (4)
Amanda Lahey
Amanda Lahey 14 Jul, 2020

Delicious! First time I've ever used a pressure cooker and honestly have no idea what I'm doing so really glad I found these. Loved the pressure-cooker ramekin eggs, kids went bonkers for them. So easy I wish I had one years ago. Making the Summer Italian Chicken tonight.

Sam K.
Sam K. 19 Aug, 2020

The pork sliders are perfection!

Vatsala Bahal
Vatsala Bahal 20 Oct, 2020

These are actually so easy to make and taste like heaven.

c.liz
c.liz 23 Jun, 2022

Artichokes are some of my favorite veggies so it's good to know how to cook them with a pressure cooker! I always make spinach and artichoke dip-stuffed mushrooms for Thanksgiving so I'll have to bookmark that recipe ;)

Trending Stories

Shopping
Gifts

39 Stunning Beauty Gifts Under $100 That'll Top Everyone's Wish List

tv
TV

Chad Michael Murray Just Teased A "One Tree Hill" Reboot

Creativity
Today's Must Reads

Make A 2024 Vision Board In 5 Simple Steps

travel
Travel

I Did A Home Exchange Like ​"The Holiday​" And Here’s How It Went

home
Homepage featured

23 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love

Parenting
Moms

30 Essential Gifts For New Moms That Won't Feel Like An Afterthought

music
Music

This 3+ Hour Christmas Playlist Will Have You Jingling All The Way

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Trending Topics