76 Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes For Beginners
Instant Pot recipes are all the rage, so it's only natural that we take a step back from our beloved Crock Pots to revisit a truly classic cooking method: pressure cooking. You're probably picturing the terrifying pot of years past that was known for leaving remnants of green beans on the ceiling. Well, times have definitely changed.
Electric pressure cookers of today are more like a fast version of a slow cooker and have little-to-no risk of taking your eyebrows off. Whether you're looking to invest, or you were gifted one and have no idea what to do with it, keep reading to discover easy pressure cooker recipes that are perfect for a beginner.
Why is it good to cook in a pressure cooker?
Pressure cooker recipes are very helpful because of how much time you'll save. And even though it cooks so quickly, it doesn't leave your food dry the way that other fast cooking methods can.
What cannot be cooked in a pressure cooker?
You'll want to avoid cooking crispy foods like French fries in a pressure cooker. We'd recommend using an air fryer instead — you'll still save time, but you won't have to worry about them getting mushy. (Same thing with noodles. Stick to your go-to stovetop method!)
What are the best things to cook in a pressure cooker?
You can turn all kinds of dishes into pressure cooker recipes! From Pad Thai to soups to perfecting the black beans you serve in your taco bar, keep reading for the best foods to cook in a pressure cooker.
The Best Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes
Instant Pot Pasta e Fagioli
“Pasta e fagoili” means pasta and beans, and this hearty yet simple-to-make soup has plenty and more. Comfort food at its best! (via Brit + Co. Guides )
Insanely Easy Pressure Cooker Pho
The only thing better than a homemade pho recipe is an easy homemade pho recipe. Nothing matches the taste of this homemade broth, and the basil, jalapeños, lime, and chili sauce topping are the perfect finishing touch! (via Brit + Co. )
Instant Pot Steamed Cod with Ginger Scallion Sauce
This Chinese dish can be on your table in roughly 30 minutes. From a frozen state, fish only takes 5 minutes to pressure-cook. (via Brit + Co. )
Instant Pot Beef Stew
Beef turns out fork-tender every time in the Instant Pot like magic. (via Brit + Co. )
Instant Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta
You can whip up this creamy chicken pasta with mushrooms and plenty of cheese in less time than it takes to order takeout. (via Brit + Co. )
Pressure-Cooker Ramekin Eggs
Eggs en cocotte sounds fancy, but these soft-cooked eggs, cooked in ramekins, can be whipped together and pressure-cooked in a matter of minutes. (via Brit + Co. )
Fluffy Instant Pot Quinoa
Fun fact — your pressure cooker’s rice setting does a lot more than just cook one type of grain. Try quinoa, then dress it up with your fave salad toppings. (via Brit + Co. )
Baked Potato Soup
Pressure cook potato soup, purée it in a blender, then top it with your favorite baked potato fixings like bacon bits and green onion. (via Brit + Co. )
Instant Pot Butter Chicken
Spicy butter chicken and basmati rice can be made at the same time in your pressure cooker . Who knew? (via Brit + Co. )
Instant Pot Paleo Orange Chicken
Yes you can make a healthier version of the classic American-Chinese staple, and it can be made even quicker when seared and pressure-cooked in the Instant Pot. (via Brit + Co. )
Instant Pot Salmon Dinner
Salmon , sweet potatoes, and broccoli can be steamed up all together in three minutes via the ~wonders~ of the Instant Pot. This healthy pick has got to be one of our favorite pressure cooker recipes. (via Brit + Co. )
Basic Pressure-Cooker Chicken Breasts
Yes, you can pressure-cook chicken breast in 10 minutes. Brine it overnight for that extra flavor oomph. (via Brit + Co. )
Instant Pot Vegetarian Frittata
Sneak in a bunch of veggies with this frittata that’s also loaded with plenty of cheese. (via Brit + Co. )
Instant Pot Carnitas
These flavorful carnitas start with pork shoulder, aromatic veggies, adobo sauce, and beer , but add your go-to herbs and seasonings to make it yours in this simple pressure cooker recipe. (via Brit + Co. )
Pressure-Cooked Vegetarian Chili
Quinoa naturally thickens this pressure cooker-made chili. All you need to worry about is what toppings to choose! (via Brit + Co. )
Instant Pot French Dip Sandwich
This French Dip recipe is Pinterest’s most popular Instant Pot recipe, and once you see the step-by-step close-ups, you’ll understand why. (via Brit + Co. )
Tuscan White Bean Soup
Eight different vegetables, sweet Italian sausage, cannellini beans, San Marzano tomatoes, lemon, and fresh parsley make this one hearty soup to remember. (via Brit + Co. )
Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs
Pressure cook a few eggs on a trivet with a bit of water for just a few minutes, and you’ll be amazed how creamy they turn out. (via Brit + Co. )
Weeknight Saucy Pineapple BBQ Chicken Bowls
This easy pressure cooker recipe reminds us exactly of summer nights (hello, juicy pineapple), and makes for a simple weeknight meal! (via Half Baked Harvest )
5-Ingredient Easy Pressure Cooker Recipe for Cheesy Egg Bake
Pressure cooking may seem like it’s too intense for the likes of delicate eggs, but fact is, it's quite the contrary; the moist heat does wonders for keeping them fluffy and the result is perfect every time. (via Kitschen Cat )
Instant Pot Salmon with Chili-Lime Sauce
When was the last time you cooked flaky and flavorful salmon in just five minutes? If your answer is never, then you obviously haven’t tried making it in the pressure cooker. (via Savory Tooth )
Instant Pot Shredded Chicken
Prep this super simple shredded chicken in the pressure cooker to have on-hand for weeknight salads, tacos, wraps, and more. (via Feel Good Foodie )
Wild Mushroom Risotto
Believe it or not, the types of mushrooms you choose for this dish will have a huge impact on its flavor. Try porcini, oyster, or enoki! (via Culinary Hill )
Instant Pot Dandelion Greens with Caramelized Onions
The best part about this pressure cooker recipe is the balance of flavors. It's not too bitter, and balances deep and bright flavors for a side dish you'll always want as your main! (via Forks and Foliage )
Smoky Miso Soup with Mustard Greens & Navy Beans
It's soup season! This pick is vegan, and the liquid smoke and paprika add just the right amount of smoky flavor you'll want on the rainiest of days. (via No Eggs or Ham )
Pressure Cooker Pork Ragu with Orecchiette Pasta
This dish gives new meaning to one-pot pasta. Pork shoulder usually has to be cooked for many hours to yield a tender result, but with the pressure cooker, you’re looking at just one hour. (via Krumpli )
Quick + Easy Tomato Carrot Marinara Sauce
Sneaking veggies into your kiddo’s meals isn’t an easy feat. Use your pressure cooker to make quick work of this versatile marinara sauce that conceals a ton of carrots. (via Letty’s Kitchen )
Pressure Cooker Sriracha Chicken Tacos
If you want tender chicken infused with BIG flavor, look no further than the pressure cooker. Pair it with some fresh veggies and mango for tacos that pop with spice. (via The Girl On Bloor )
Instant Pot Shrimp Pasta with Vodka Sauce
If anything's vodka sauce-infused, you can count us in. Plus, this pressure cooker recipe makes a hearty dish so easy. (via A Spicy Perspective )
Pressure Cooker Cinnamon Roll Steel-Cut Oats
Steel-cut oats are a more nutritious way to have breakfast, but they also take forever t o cook. If you start this cinnamon-roll-flavored recipe in the pressure cooker as soon as you wake up, your breakfast will be ready in no time. (via Pressure Cooking Today )
Pressure Cooker Moroccan Meatballs
Spiced, tender meatballs cook up in less than an hour in your pressure cooker. Serve these with bread or rice to soak up all the flavorful sauce. (via Skinnytaste )
Pressure Cooker Pork Tenderloin
Cooking pork loin under pressure is one of the best ways to make sure it doesn’t dry out. The pressure cooker keeps all of that juiciness in the meat. (via Savory Tooth )
Instant Pot Lima Beans and Ham
Simple and nutritious lima beans and ham is one dish anyone can master with their pressure cooker. The ham infuses each bite with smokey flavor, while the beans become tender and creamy without having to be soaked the night before. (via The Blond Cook )
Pressure Cooker Recipe for Korean Beef
Sweet, tangy, salty, and meaty, this pressure cooker Korean beef comes out meltingly tender every time. Make enough for seconds! (via Damn Delicious )
Pressure Cooker Vegetarian Red Beans and Rice
Enjoy this Cajun classic without having to book a plane ticket to Louisiana, thanks to your trusty pressure cooker. (via Kitschen Cat )
Pressure Cooker Almond Butter Lava Cakes
Almond butter adds decadent richness to these moist dark chocolate cakes that are sweetened naturally with honey. (via Kitschen Cat )
Instant Pot Pumpkin Oatmeal
In under 15 minutes, you could have a warm, steamy bowl of cozy oats sitting in front of you. Serve this pressure cooker recipe with some strong coffee, and you'll start your day off right. (via The Real Food Dietitians )
Instant Pot Chicken Pad Thai
We will literally never say no to Pad Thai. It's the perfect dish for any time of year because even though it's served hot, the flavors are still bright enough to make it totally crave-able in the spring. This recipe will take you less than 10 minutes and will become a total crowd favorite. (via The Girl On Bloor )
Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana
This Olive Garden copycat soup recipe is concocted in the pressure cooker, allowing all of the good, comforting flavors to soak in. (via Salt & Lavender )
Pressure Cooker Mongolian Beef
Soy sauce and hoisin do a bang-up job of transforming flank stank in your pressure cooker. This pressure cooker recipe is a sticky-sweet yet savory dish that you should definitely serve with fluffy white rice . (via The Blond Cook )
Pressure Cooker Lo Mein
Our favorite way to eat our veggies? Tossed with long strands of seasoned noodles, of course. (via Kirbie’s Cravings )
Pressure Cooker Black Beans
Never underestimate the power of black beans. Make them on the weekend, then use them as a base for lunch and dinner all week long. (via Well Plated )
Easy Instant Pot Mac and Cheese
This pressure cooker recipe translates for both the Instant Pot and your stovetop, but no matter which method you go with, it'll still be overly creamy and cheesy. Yum! (via Hello Little Home )
Chicken Coconut Korma
Curry-based dishes need to be in your winter meal rotation when you're craving something different. They have just the right amount of spice to open up the sinuses, too. This one is packed with plenty of protein and veg. (via Completely Delicious )
3-Ingredient Pressure Cooker Mexican Chicken
Spicy, saucy, tender chicken for tacos, burritos, and more is super easy to whip up in your pressure cooker. Best of all, this recipe requires just three ingredients, so you don’t have to spend a ton of time rummaging through your cabinets before you get to cooking. (via Gimme Some Oven )
Pressure Cooker Turmeric Lentil Soup
Give your body an anti-inflammatory boost with this golden turmeric and lentil soup. It’s healthy vegan comfort food everyone will love. (via The Girl On Bloor )
Pressure Cooker Hamburger Mac and Cheese
Like the boxed meals you grew up with (but way healthier), this hamburger mac and cheese is total comfort food. (via Salt & Lavender )
Piña Colada Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats
We suggest prepping a massive batch of these Instant Pot oats to have a dependable breakfast meal prep at the ready whenever you (or your fam) need it. (via The Girl On Bloor )
Pressure Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup
Stuffed peppers…without actually having to stuff peppers? Count us in! (via A Fork’s Tale )
Vegan BBQ Jackfruit "Pulled Pork"
Prep this amazing vegan pulled pork in the pressure cooker to fill some healthy tacos with! (via Chef Bai )
Pressure Cooker Chicken Butternut Chili
Balance out the spiciness of this chili by adding some sweet, tender butternut squash. Along with beans and chicken, it helps make this a hearty and nutritious meal. (via Put On Your Cake Pants )
Pressure Cooker French Potato Salad
Potatoes cook up ever-so quickly in your pressure cooker. Dress them in a light vinaigrette along with some other veggies for a French-inspired take on the barbecue classic. (via A Communal Table )
Pressure Cooker Zucchini Basil Soup
When you think of pressure cooker recipes, you probably picture a giant roast or a heavy meat-laden stew. This veggie soup is just the opposite, and is perfect as a light starter for any weeknight meal. (via My Food Story )
Instant Pot Chicken Alfredo Salsa Pasta
Cut through the creamy richness of chicken pasta alfredo with a jar of salsa in this satisfying weeknight recipe. (via 365 Days of Slow Cooking + Pressure Cooking )
Instant Pot Risotto
Making risotto can sometimes be a feat, but with the pressure cooker, it doesn't have to be. This easy recipe delivers a delicious bowl of risotto in a matter of minutes. (via Two Spoons )
Pressure Cooker Turkey Verde and Rice
This healthy meal is packed with flavor and will be sure to satisfy those Thanksgiving turkey cravings. Did we mention there are only five ingredients? That’s a dinner win at its finest. (via The Creative Bite )
Pressure Cooker Green Chile Pork Carnitas
Taco Tuesday is a weekly must in many households. Simplify the process by making your pork carnitas in the pressure cooker and garnish them with a little bit of fresh onion, cilantro, and cheese. (via Pressure Cooking Today )
Apple, Pumpkin, and Black Bean Chili
This easy chili benefits beautifully from the sweetness in the apple and pumpkin. (via Clean Cuisine )
Pressure Cooker Ribs
The way you cook ribs will forever be changed after you use a pressure cooker. This simple recipe contains ingredients you probably already have in your cupboard. (via Leite’s Culinaria )
Pressure Cooker Recipe for Lemon Chicken Soup
This soup is oh-so comforting, but still light on the flavoring, thanks to the citrusy lemon. (via The Endless Meal )
Pressure Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken
Why order takeout when you can make it better and faster at home? Before everyone decides what they want, you could already have this honey sesame chicken finished and plated. (via Pressure Cooking Today )
Pressure Cooker Pinto Bean and Chard Burritos
The pressure cooker isn’t just for heavy comfort food-style dishes. Whip up these healthy pinto bean, chard, and brown rice burritos in a flash so you can eat something nutritious at the end of a long, stressful day. (via Kitschen Cat )
Pressure Cooker Blueberry Cornmeal Breakfast Cake
We tend to whip out our pressure cooker at dinner time, but it’s just as effective at churning out hands-off breakfasts, too. Cornmeal cake studded with blueberries stays ultra-moist in your cooker, making for an indulgent morning meal. (via Kitschen Kat )
Instant Pot Lentil Stew
When you just need a cozy meal, this lentil stew is the perfect solution. It's even more enticing, now that the cooking process is slashed when you use a pressure cooker. (via Salt & Lavender )
Pressure Cooker Split Pea Soup
Don’t be put off by the green color of this hearty soup. It’s full of rich flavor, and split peas are chock-full of protein, too. (via Savory Tooth )
Pressure Cooker Coca-Cola Baked Beans
Cooking homemade baked beans from dried legumes takes literal hours to yield a tender result. With the pressure cooker, all that flavorful sauce is imparted into the beans in a fraction of the time for one tasty side dish. (via Kitschen Cat )
Cheesy Chili Mac
There’s no need to make a questionable dinner from a box when you can make the same thing from scratch and feel good about it. (via Chattavore )
Pressure Cooker Faux Chicken Pho
The beauty of cooking is that you can take one of your favorite dishes and make it your own. This soup is inspired by traditional pho, but uses spiralized daikon radish instead of rice noodles for a healthy twist. (via The Sophisticated Caveman )
Carrot Cake Steel Cut Oats
Steel-cut oats usually take more time than you have for breakfast in the morning, but with a pressure cooker, you can have them ready before you perfect your mascara. (via Kitschen Cat )
Pressure Cooker Rice Pudding
This rice pudding is a versatile dish that you can have for breakfast, dessert, or a quick snack. Serve it warm straight from the pressure cooker, or chill for a couple of hours if you like it cold. (via Pressure Cooking Today )
Pressure Cooker Recipe for Cacio e Pepe
This is a delicious recipe you can make with pretty much what you almost always have in your fridge and pantry: spaghetti, pepper, some grated cheese, butter, and broth. Mix up your pasta rotation with something a little creamy and peppery this week! (via Instant Pot )
How to Cook Artichokes in a Pressure Cooker
Homemade whole artichokes are a delicious and impressive appetizer for a fancy dinner party. Make a huge batch of these for your next girls’ night in, and the ladies will thank you almost as quickly as they’ll dip these in melted garlic butter or lemon aioli. (via Kalyn’s Kitchen )
Pressure Cooker Summer Italian Chicken
One trick to producing a fantastic meal when using a pressure cooker is to finish your dish with fresh ingredients to balance the taste of the cooked food. This Italian chicken stew is full of marinated flavor and topped with lots of fresh herbs. (via Nom Nom Paleo )
Instant Pot Paleo Beef Stew
Paleo pals, unite! This pressure-cooked beef stew is super easy to make, and will fill you with all the good and warm flavors you crave. (via The Endless Meal )
Red Lentil Butternut Squash Curry
This rich and thick red lentil curry recipe from Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot Cookbook: 150 Plant-Based Recipes is finished with creamy coconut milk and tastes plant-based fresh and hearty at the same time. (via Instant Pot )
Frozen Chicken Pasta from the Pressure Cooker
Any dish that can go from frozen to table in 20 minutes is a winner in our book. (via Live Laugh Rowe )
