LOL, Your Favorite 'TSTIP' Costars Just Kissed — Live On Camera

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Team Conrad was pretty thrilled to see that Belly and Conrad ended up together in the finale of the Prime Video show. But anyone's who's Team Christopher Briney might be interested to know which of his TSITP costars he kissed at a Knicks game over the weekend — because it's totally not who you think! Yep, Chris Briney kissed Sean Kaufman at the basketball game, and the duo definitely thought it was hilarious.

On November 26, Chris Briney and Sean Kaufman attended a Knicks game in New York City, where they were shown on camera. In response to all the cheers, Sean jumps up and gives Chris a big old smooch on the lips...well, kind of. If you watch the video, you can see Sean cover Chris' lips with his thumbs — an age old theater trick for stage kissing! Either way, these best friends never fail to make me laugh.

"they cut off the camera so fast 😭," one X user said in response to the video, while another joked, "I'm willing to be the third wheel bc that GRIP is way too real."

And the official Knicks Instagram account? After posting a behind the scenes video captioned, "Belly you have some competition 😍," they also commented on the video with, "Those who get it, get it."