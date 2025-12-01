I'm Team Chris Briney no matter what.
LOL, Your Favorite 'TSTIP' Costars Just Kissed — Live On Camera
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Team Conrad was pretty thrilled to see that Belly and Conrad ended up together in the finale of the Prime Video show. But anyone's who's Team Christopher Briney might be interested to know which of his TSITP costars he kissed at a Knicks game over the weekend — because it's totally not who you think! Yep, Chris Briney kissed Sean Kaufman at the basketball game, and the duo definitely thought it was hilarious.
Keep reading to see a hilarious video of Chris Briney and Sean Kaufman smooching at the Knicks game in New York City.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ co-stars Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman kiss at the Knicks game.— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 29, 2025
pic.twitter.com/S70OKLcuB5
On November 26, Chris Briney and Sean Kaufman attended a Knicks game in New York City, where they were shown on camera. In response to all the cheers, Sean jumps up and gives Chris a big old smooch on the lips...well, kind of. If you watch the video, you can see Sean cover Chris' lips with his thumbs — an age old theater trick for stage kissing! Either way, these best friends never fail to make me laugh.
"they cut off the camera so fast 😭," one X user said in response to the video, while another joked, "I'm willing to be the third wheel bc that GRIP is way too real."
And the official Knicks Instagram account? After posting a behind the scenes video captioned, "Belly you have some competition 😍," they also commented on the video with, "Those who get it, get it."
If you're already missing this duo, don't worry — we'll see them again soon in the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty movie! The film is expected to follow the epilogue of the We'll Always Have Summer book, which includes a wedding between a certain couple. (And no, it's not Conrad and Steven).
