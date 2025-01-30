Exes Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Finally Apologize After 8 Years In HGTV's 'The Flip Off'

Exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are back at HGTV, but this time they're competing against each other...alongside Tarek's wife Heather El Moussa. And if you think that's a lot to unpack, get ready! The first episode aired last night (January 29), and it's clear the former spouses aren't just in it for the real estate wins — they're finally opening up about their divorce, Christina's most recent divorce, and more. Their tearful confessions simultaneously broke and mending our hearts last night. Here's what they had to say.

In the first episode of The Flip Off, Christina shared with Tarek that she and Josh Hall officially split, tearfully admitting that she quickly gets into relationships that "aren't right" for her and noting how "horrible" everything's been for her since their divorce in 2016

As Christina and Tarek opened up to one another, the exes eventually came to forgive each other. Christina said, "I know we’re in a good place now, but yeah, we went through a lot of stuff. I don’t think anyone understands just how much stuff we went through. We met when we were so young."

Christina shared that Tarek was her "best friend" before the divorce, and that afterward she lost that and had to be a full-time mom — both of which "really, really, really hurt" her "really affected" her. Afterwards, Tarek said, "I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this."

In a pivotal moment — for Christina and Tarek, but really all of us as fans — she said, "I’m really sorry for s---. I really am. I just want you to know that." Tarek took her knee during the apology, and Christina then asked, "You forgive me?"

Tarek's response? "A hundred percent, yeah."

And it wasn't just Christina apologizing either. Tarek said that he "did a lot of things" too, noting that he "holds zero against" her. In his confessional, Tarek opened up more about the cause for their split. He said, "I got diagnosed with cancer and then I hurt my back. I lost 60 lbs. because I was taking so many opiates and Vicodin and painkillers. I lost my way, lost who I was. I just wasn’t the best husband. I wasn’t the best father. You know, I own my s---. It wasn’t me, but it was me."

In the emotional conversation, Christina told Tarek, "You’re a great dad. I’m really proud of you. You’ve come a really long way. I can see it, you know. You’re so much calmer, you’re so much wiser, for real."

To see these two grow to love and support each other in a new way is truly beautiful! (And so are the houses they continue to flip. 😉)

You can catch The Flip Off on HGTV every Wednesday at 8pm EST.