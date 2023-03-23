There's A New Barbie Dreamhouse Series On HGTV And We're Living Our Childhood Dreams
Thanks to the new Barbie Dreamhouse series coming to HGTV, we can take our Barbiecore obsession to the next level. Even if we're not completely renovating everything around us in favor of bubblegum pink, we're about to get plenty of inspo to make all our Barbie girl dreams come true.
Ahead of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's new film, this four-part, nostalgia-infused event will be hosted by entrepreneur, supermodel, author, and designer Ashley Graham. Green flags all around. Or maybe it's pink flags...We don't have an official release date for the series yet, but before you show up to the new movie in costume, keep reading for everything else you need to know to get your house Barbie ready.
This newest HGTV series will feature eight teams set to turn a Southern California home into the ultimate Barbie Dreamhouse. The best part? At the end of the project, one Barbie fan will actually get to stay inside!
The teams will include names like Egypt Sherrod andMike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl )and Ty Pennington (Rock the Block).
“By aligning two admired brands – HGTV and Mattel’s Barbie – and mobilizing the power of the best-in-class portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will deliver a unique, visually stunning payoff for millions of fans who want to see their favorite HGTV stars bring a treasured childhood icon to life,” Loren Ruch, HGTV's Head of Content said in a recent press release.
“I cannot wait to see Barbie’s signature style get the life-sized treatment in an actual home," says Graham. "She holds such a special place in my heart, especially since Mattel created a one-of-a-kind doll of me back in 2016. It feels like such a full circle moment now that I have a hand in the creation of her real-life Dreamhouse.”
You can also keep an eye out for Barbie's influence on Food Network's Summer Baking Championship and Beachside Brawl this summer.
Are you excited for HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge? Subscribe to our email newsletter for more pop culture news and all the latest Barbie updates.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!