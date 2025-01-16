See Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt's Tearful Response To Losing $2.5 Million Home In Devastating L.A. Fires
The world watched as the devastating L.A. fires swept away home after home last week — including reality TV icons Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's. To say it was heartbreaking for the L.A. community would be a gross understatement, and these two have been very open about the toll it's taken on their family. In an interview with Good Morning America, the couple opened up to share about their experience — and share the incredible way friends and fans have come together to support them.
Here's how fans are helping Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag after the L.A. fires
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt joined Good Morning Americaon January 15, 2025 to talk about how the L.A. fires continue to impact them. The couple shared what it was like having to quickly leave their home in a moment's notice. Heidi explained that Spencer told her to grab anything she wanted to keep, so she ended up grabbing her kids' teddy bears because she was so flustered.
When their $2.5 million home actually caught fire, Spencer got choked up talking about watching their kids' rooms burn on their cameras. He said, "Our son’s bed started just burning in the shape of a heart. The fire started in the shape of a heart. I was like, ‘This is like, out of body insane.’"
Outside of that, the couple detailed the loss beyond the material items of it all. Spencer opened up about the memories lost throughout it all, too. He said, “I feel like a ghost. I don’t have a single photo now from before an iPhone existed. I don’t have any of the dumb little things that are on your shelves in your parents’ they’re all gone. Not a single nothing.”
And to Heidi, their home was more than a physical place to live. She shared, “It’s a place that you love that you live, it’s a refuge from the world. And to have that be gone, it’s a really difficult concept to continue to daily deal with."
In the midst of the devastation, fans and friends have banded together to support Heidi and Spencer in a really unique way. After Spencer posted on TikTok that people should stream Heidi's 2010 album Superficial, so they can generate revenue to rebuild their lives with, people took that and ran with it. The song eventually hit #1 on iTunes, and Spencer even shared that there's potential for it to hit Billboard's Hot 100 Dance Chart, too.
And it's not just fans blasting this throwback song. Friends and fellow celebrities like Paris Hilton and Flava Flav both posted the song on TikTok. Plus, former The Hills co-stars shared the song as well, including Brody Jenner, Kristin Cavallari, and Audrina Patridge.
Heidi said, “The fan support has been such a light in such a darkness for us. It’s life-changing.”
We're sending love to Heidi and Spencer — and all the families impacted by the terrible L.A. fires this year.
