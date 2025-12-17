Tubi is one of my absolute favorite streaming platforms due to its sheer variety of high-quality content. Fortunately, the platform is blessing us with several newly added Christmas movies that are sure to kick off the holiday season on the right foot. Here are the best holiday films currently available to stream on Tubi.

CBS Films Love The Coopers A Diane Keaton Christmas movie with Amanda Seyfried, Steve Martin, Timothée Chalamet, and Molly Gordon? Yeah, I'm in. Seriously though, this lovely holiday movie follows four factions of the Cooper family as they get ready to celebrate Christmas Eve together at their annual family reunion. We all know when family gets together, chaos ensues, though...

MarVista Entertainment

Christmas Belle I adore a good old-fashioned holiday romance film, and Christmas Belle does just the trick. It stars Hilary Duff’s charismatic sis, Hayley Duff, who ends up falling for a wealthy mansion owner in the process of selling his estate. But things get super messy when her ex-beau shows up to try and win her back. Who will she choose?

Lionsgate A Madea Christmas I love Tyler Perry's Madea films because they’re silly and slapstick, yet have a surprising amount of heart. This Christmas film is no exception and is the perfect comedy to get lost in during the holiday season.

Twentieth Century Fox Jingle All The Way What happens when you promise your kid that you'll them get the most sought-after toy of the year for Christmas? Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) found out the hard way after swearing to his son he'll get a Turbo Man for Christmas. Fingers crossed Howard can keep his promise...

Warner Bros. Meet Me In St. Louis If there's one thing I absolutely love, it's a movie about sisters — and Meet Me In St. Louis is no exception! The sisters learn about love, life, and the world around them while they get ready for the St. Louis World's Fair. Oh, and to top it all off? It's a musical filled with iconic dance numbers and Judy Garland singing.

Columbia Pictures The Night Before When three besties (Anthony Mackie, Seth Rogen, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) get together for their annual Christmas Eve celebrations, the manage to have the most unhinged night out in New York City possible. This movie is a laugh and a half — perfect for anyone tired of the stereotypical Christmas rom-com.

