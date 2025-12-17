Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

There are never enough Christmas movies to watch — but luckily Tubi has TONS.

The 16 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch On Tubi In 2025

Christmas Movies On Tubi 2025
CBS Films
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryDec 17, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
Tubi is one of my absolute favorite streaming platforms due to its sheer variety of high-quality content. Fortunately, the platform is blessing us with several newly added Christmas movies that are sure to kick off the holiday season on the right foot. Here are the best holiday films currently available to stream on Tubi.

Scroll to see all the best Christmas movies you can stream on Tubi right now!

Diane Keaton in Love The Coopers

CBS Films

Love The Coopers

A Diane Keaton Christmas movie with Amanda Seyfried, Steve Martin, Timothée Chalamet, and Molly Gordon? Yeah, I'm in. Seriously though, this lovely holiday movie follows four factions of the Cooper family as they get ready to celebrate Christmas Eve together at their annual family reunion. We all know when family gets together, chaos ensues, though...

Haylie Duff and Nicholas Gonzalez in Christmas Belle

MarVista Entertainment

Christmas Belle

I adore a good old-fashioned holiday romance film, and Christmas Belle does just the trick. It stars Hilary Duff’s charismatic sis, Hayley Duff, who ends up falling for a wealthy mansion owner in the process of selling his estate. But things get super messy when her ex-beau shows up to try and win her back. Who will she choose?

\u200bTyler Perry's A Madea Christmas

Lionsgate

A Madea Christmas

I love Tyler Perry's Madea films because they’re silly and slapstick, yet have a surprising amount of heart. This Christmas film is no exception and is the perfect comedy to get lost in during the holiday season.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jake Lloyd in Jingle All The Way

Twentieth Century Fox

Jingle All The Way

What happens when you promise your kid that you'll them get the most sought-after toy of the year for Christmas? Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) found out the hard way after swearing to his son he'll get a Turbo Man for Christmas. Fingers crossed Howard can keep his promise...

Judy Garland and Charlotte Hunter in Meet Me in St. Louis

Warner Bros.

Meet Me In St. Louis

If there's one thing I absolutely love, it's a movie about sisters — and Meet Me In St. Louis is no exception! The sisters learn about love, life, and the world around them while they get ready for the St. Louis World's Fair. Oh, and to top it all off? It's a musical filled with iconic dance numbers and Judy Garland singing.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, and Anthony Mackie in The Night Before

Columbia Pictures

The Night Before

When three besties (Anthony Mackie, Seth Rogen, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) get together for their annual Christmas Eve celebrations, the manage to have the most unhinged night out in New York City possible. This movie is a laugh and a half — perfect for anyone tired of the stereotypical Christmas rom-com.

Hilarie Burton in A Christmas Wish

Lifetime

A Christmas Wish

Even More Holiday Movies On Tubi In 2025:

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg in Santa Baby

ABC Family

  • Jack Frost
  • A Christmas Carol: The Musical
  • Babes In Toyland
  • Santa Baby
  • Feast Of The Seven Fishes
  • Christmas Casanova
  • Alone for Christmas
  • A Christmas Movie Christmas
  • The Christmas Cabin

