Hilary Duff Just Performed "What Dreams Are Made Of" for the First Time Ever—and the Video Is Pure Magic

Hilary Duff is back on tour for the first time in a decade! The Lizzie McGuire actress released a brand new single called "Mature" on November 6, 2025 (which was co-written and produced by her hubby Matthew Koma!) before revealing on November 10 that not only are we getting new music — we can see her in concert again. And on January 19 in London (at the Shepherd's Bush O2 Empire, specifically), Hilary performed for the first time in 10 years!

The Latest News On Hilary Duff's Tour #whatdreamsaremadeof #hilaryduffconcert #london #live ♬ original sound - JACK @jrglennon HILARY DUFF JUST PERFORMED WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF LIVE IN LONDON AND I AM UNWELL. WHAT THE!?!?! @hilaryduff @Hilary Duff HQ #hilaryduff During Hilary Duff's January 19 concert in London, the actress and singer finally performed the hit song "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of" from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Somehow she'd never sung it live before, and it was the perfect throwback to kick 2026 off on the right foot. Hilary revealed on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast that she doesn't even remember recording the track (which she was 14 years old for). “But I will say, now I love it,” she says. “And when I was filming the movie, I loved it. It was just a weird time, and it wasn’t technically my song. It was a Lizzie McGuire song.” “When I sing it now, I feel a lot of joy," she continues. "I just think there was such a separation back then of me and my music and Lizzie McGuire. I didn’t really get to perform that song live, because I didn’t own it. But if I would ever tour again, I think maybe I would be allowed to manage to sing that song somehow….some way. Maybe, maybe. Hypothetically.”

Is Hilary Duff done with music? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) We're getting brand new music from this star! Her album luck... or something is coming on February 20, 2026. Hilary Duff announced her upcoming mini concert tour, Small Rooms, Big Nerves, with an Instagram post on November 10. "One single? Please. This girl is hitting the road for some very special shows," the singer wrote in the caption. "London, Toronto, Brooklyn, LA - dust off your dancing shoes. I’m coming for you. I’m so ready (and okay, a tiny bit nervous). Head to @hilaryduff.hq for all of the details on how to sign up for the pre-sale which starts on Friday, Nov 14th at 10AM local.✨"

Where is Hilary Duff going on tour? Lauren Dunn/Hilary Duff Hilary Duff is taking her new music on the road with four concert stops. And she can't wait to be onstage! “It’s happening. I’m over the moon to be stepping on stage again," she told People in a statement. "I’ve got some new songs that I can’t wait to share with you and of course some old favorites we can scream together. It’s been a minute and I’ve missed you. Let’s make some mems.” Here's where you can see her: 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London on January 19, 2026

in London on January 19, 2026 History in Toronto on January 24, 2026

in Toronto on January 24, 2026 Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn on January 27, 2026

in Brooklyn on January 27, 2026 The Wiltern in Los Angeles on January 29, 2026

How many albums did Hilary Duff make? Hilary Duff has five albums so far, with luck... or something coming on February 20: Santa Claus Lane

Metamorphosis

Hilary Duff

Dignity

Breathe In. Breathe Out.

luck... or somethin

