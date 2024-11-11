20 Christmas Wreath Ideas To Deck The Halls, Door & More
Christmas wreaths are great way to elevate your front door, entryway, or mantel during the holidays. From faux cedar and pine wrapped in velvet ribbon to a beautiful mix of dried fruit and flowers, these wreaths satisfy any holiday aesthetic and budget. To preserve your wreath outdoors, try to keep it away from direct sunlight and limit its exposure to rain, snow, whatever elements come your way. Prefer to make your own? Check out our pom pom, succulent, and holiday wreath DIYs you can make at a fraction of the cost.
Here are 20 wreaths you'll want to deck the halls, doors, mantel, and more this holiday season.
Real Touch Norfolk Pine Wreath with Velvet Bow and Bell
A simple velvet bow will elevate your door wreath for the season. This handmade and customizable faux Norfolk pine and juniper wreath is a very demure, very mindful way to decorate for the holidays, indoors and out.
Anthropologie Faux Cedar Wreath (optional trimmings)
Add velvet ribbon and ornaments to this faux and luxe cedar wreath and you have a colorful wreath for many years to come.
Crate and Barrel Faux Red Mini Berry Wreath
Available in holly berry red or winter white, this faux wreath brings holiday cheer to your door or mantel or even as wall art!
Food52 Vintage Bell Olive and Eucalyptus Wreath
Handmade in Monterey, CA, this stunning olive and eucalyptus wreath is very woodland vibes with two vintage bells strung with jute.
West Elm Faux Shimmer Wreath
Bring an instant glow to your holiday decor with this pre-lit wreath and matching garland.
Anthropologie Mistletoe Iron Wreath
For those who love kissing under the mistletoe, this wreath is the perfect holiday addition and tradition.
Maisonette Berry & Bright Ball Wreath
Go for vintage holiday party vibes with this cheeky glass wreath.
World Market Faux Eucalyptus and Red Berries Wreath
Deck your trad door with this lifelike eucalyptus wreath in two-tone green hues.
Afloral Real Touch Norfolk Pine Wreath
This super natural-looking pine wreath is faux and fabulous all year-round. Add small ornaments, ribbon, lights or just keep it au naturel.
William Sonoma Rainbow Kaleidoscope Live Wreath
Holiday wreath, but make it rainbow with air-dried botanicals like delphinium, larkspur, craspedia, strawflower, avena and eucalyptus. So fun!
DIY Holiday Wreath
Say hello to our embroidery hoop mixed with fringe, florals and wood. Take it a step further and add in succulents and some gold detailing to make it the cutest DIY Christmas wreath on the block. (via Brit + Co)
Etsy Large Beaded Natural Dried Wreath
This mix of boho botanicals on a lovely beaded wreath include: baby’s breath, banksia flowers, brunia stems, phylica, and flowers in green, red, yellow, and pink hues.
Anthropologie Paper Village Wreath
How cute are these colorful paper houses? Add a little village to your wreath this year for a whimsical look.
Etsy Boho Wreath
This boho-inspired pampas wreath is lush and beautiful and would look stunning on a dark-colored door.
DIY Pom Pom Wreath
Here's a wreath that's festive, colorful, and could be hung year-round. All it takes is some pom-pom skills (read: scissors) and a good Netflix binge to get you there. Get ready to bring pom-pom holiday decor to your home. (via Brit + Co)
ETSY DRIED FLOWER PAMPAS WREATH
Dried flowers combined with oats, wheat, pampas grass, and mixed cereals will turn your front door into an actual conversation piece.
Terrain Iron Constellation Wreath
This wreath is made up of a constellation of weathered iron stars for a little celestial vibe.
Cost Plus Mini Pinecone and Faux Greenery Wreath, Set of 2
Why go with just one big wreath when you can adorn your door with these sweet 6-inch wreaths with real pinecones, snowy faux pine sprigs and white eucalyptus leaves. Add them to doors, tablescapes or chair backs during your holiday feast.
Amazon Prime Snow-Covered Faux Spruce Wreath
With a mix of white berries, brown pine cones and festive stars, this "Welcome" wreath will cheer up your door instantly.
DIY Succulent Wreath
Here's a holiday wreath refresh, desert-style. It also makes a great handmade gift! (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.